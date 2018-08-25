Ipswich group jumps into action for remote NT community

Lowood Community Action is sending 32 bags of clothing and food to Tennant Creek in the NT.

THE LOWOOD community has chipped in with a truckload of winter warmers for families battling with the cold nights in Australia's red centre.

Members of the Lowood Community Action Group called on donations of warm clothing for all ages to pass onto indigenous families in Tenant Creek, NT.

Secretary Joy Emmerson said 32 bags full of clothing were loaded up at Carole Park yesterday in preparation for the mammoth 2500km journey.

"We are very excited about doing something good through the community,” Ms Emmerson said.

"It's about getting as much winter gear as we can out there. The people need it out there because it is going to continue to be very nippy. We have got clothing to suit everyone from babies to adults.”

Simon National Carriers agreed to deliver the clothing free of charge. Ms Emmerson said some additional gear would also be taken to Weipa in Queensland's far north.

The Lowood Community Action Group is active throughout the year, also accepting donations of clothing and non-perishable food for local people in need. Donations are accepted at the CWA Hall.

"It is amazing to see the numbers of people that are struggling,” Ms Emmerson said.

Contact the group at lowoodcommunityactiongroup@gmail.com or phone 0407 279 412.