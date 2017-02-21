Ipswich grandmother's new life chapter

NEW START: Annette Ewings with Michelle Killen at the Make it Happen event.

PROVING it's never too late to start, 52-year-old Annette Ewings realised her dream of going to university when she started her academic journey at USQ last week.

The Ipswich grandmother was one of 23 students to visit USQ Springfield for Make it Happen, a two-day event for mature-age students returning to learning.

The Phoenix Lifelong Learners team led a range of workshops designed to help prepare students for university and provide an opportunity to meet staff and other students.

Ms Ewings has enrolled in the Tertiary Preparation Program at USQ Ipswich. When she has finished the pathway course this year, she wants to study psychology to become a criminal psychologist. She enjoyed her first taste of university life while at this week's pre-orientation event.

"It has been a long time since I studied so it was good to find out more about what it is like being on-campus with other students," she said.

USQ Student Services Advisor Michelle Killen said she received positive feedback with students finding the workshops helpful.