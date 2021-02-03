Ipswich Grammar School’s greatest First XI

Champion Test fast bowler Craig McDermott and elite international all-rounder Shane Watson were star power in this imposing Ipswich Grammar School greatest First XI team.

It is a powerhouse side which includes several current representative players.

The strength of the 12 is highlighted when you consider the likes of Harry Wood (Australian under 19 all-rounder), Darren Hines (youth state all-rounder), Queensland Country gloveman Aaron Moore, Andrew Bailey and multi-talented sportsmen like Berrick Barnes and the Walters' clan missed the cut - some not by much.

The side includes several elite sportsmen who played for Queensland in more than one sport, two pace bowling all-rounders, two specialist quicks and a spinner.

SHANE WATSON

Watson sits alongside legends Ken Mackay and Ron Oxenham, grand stalwart James Hopes and the game-breaking Andrew Symonds as one of Queensland's greatest top five all-rounders. Watson was a magnificent batsman good enough to open the innings for Australia with ease, or bat at No. 5 or No.6. A genuine all-rounder who, at the peak of his powers, was also Australia's most dependable bowler with his accurate medium-fast deliveries. In the short game his power batting made him one of the most in demand players on the T20 circuit. He was also a great slipper.

GEOFF GRAY

A top order left hander, Gray was one of four brothers who all represented Ipswich Grammar School's First XI.

Queensland opening batsman Geoff Gray at practice in the Adelaide Oval nets, 08 Jan 1969.

Gray was a Queensland Primary Schools player in 1955-56; Queensland Colts representative from 1962-63 to 1965-66 and then a first class cricket. On the club scene he played more than a decade of first grade for Valley between 1965 and 1978 and was the Brisbane First Grade competition's leading runs-scorer in 1972-73. Gray also played first grade at Wests.

EARLE WILLIAMS

Just as another World War II veteran Terry McKenna is revered by old-timers when discussing Nudgee College's greatest First XI, so too is Williams held in the highest esteem at by the GPS and IGS community. He is one of the few GPS batsmen to plunder a double century - hitting 217 not out against TSS in 1941. A former IGS captain, Williams' contribution to IGS cricket extended beyond his school years when, as teacher and coach, he helped Alan Ware mentor the 1957 IGS First XI side to its first GPS title. He also coached IGS to another two premierships later in his career. Unlike the late McKenna who died in WWII, Williams survived despite flying Wellington and Lancaster bombers in war torn England and Europe. Williams makes the team as captain.

DON REGELING

Regeling was a magnificent sportsman who has the rare distinction of playing for Queensland in two sports - rugby and cricket where he broke into the Queensland Sheffield Shield team in the late 1970s. Regeling played just four matches, but those who played against him rate him as one of the more skilful players of his era. Aside from cricket and rugby, Regeling could also run like the wind - handy if you were calling a quick single batting with him.

JOHN BROWN

Like Regeling, Brown played for Queensland in two sports - cricket and rugby league. Brown was an elite batsman of his era, culminating in Sheffield Shield appearances between 1964-65 and 1965-66. The former colts and Valley star was also a proud Queensland Country representative. On the rugby league field, Brown represented Queensland between 1963 and 1971, and was a member of the Australian World Cup squad

Nathan Reardon still got the ball to the boundary despite the occasional miss hit.

NATHAN REARDON

He played 30 matches for Queensland but did we ever really see the best of Nathan Reardon? A big hitting left hander, Reardon was well suited to the T20 game where he excelled toward the end of his career.

Lachlan Pfeffer of the Bulls. (AAP Image/Darren England)

LACHLAN PFEFFER

Pfeffer is the IGS wicket keeper batting, although his batting alone would have placed him in strong contention. A Sheffield Shield representative, Pfeffer can swing a match with his bat while also maintaining a high stand behind the stumps. His presence in this side ahead of the brilliant Berrick Barnes gives the IGS side tremendous batting depth.

CRAIG JESBURG

An all-rounder, Jesburg is one of the best cricketers never to play Sheffield Shield cricket. Not that he was not a representative player. Indeed he was one of the first players chosen in Queensland Country sides and was also an Australian Country XI captain. He could turn a match with the bat, while churning away with his clever medium-fast bowling. Underlining his class was a superlative grand final performance for the Easts club where he scored 115 not out and captured 6/38 and 5/36. He makes this IGS top 12 with ease.

CRAIG MCDERMOTT

One of Queensland's greatest players, McDermott was elite fast bowler who claimed 291 Test wickets for his country. Nick-named "Billy the Kid'', he burst onto the international scene against the mighty West Indies in 1984-85, the bright shining light in a battling period of Australian cricket.

Craig McDermott bowling for Queensland.

He bowled with pace and out swing, but as his career progressed he learned the craft of bowling on flatter pitches. Indeed his legacy lived on long after his retirement, with Queensland new ball bowlers like Andy Bichel, Michael Kasprowicz and Joe Dawes indebted to knowledge passed down to them from McDermott. McDermott was also a better than above average tailender, and if he was playing cricket now - and not against the vicious West Indian fast bowlers - he could have easily averaged 20 odd.

Cameron Gannon of Queensland is congratulated by teammates. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright)

CAMERON GANNON

The towering Cameron Gannon was a fine first class bowler for Queensland and in 34 first class matches claimed 112 wickets at an average of 27. With his height, he would form an imposing new ball partnership with the fiery McDermott and would be a proud spearhead of this great IGS side.

JACK WOOD

A left arm wrist spinner, Wood broke into the Brisbane Heat set up this season as a replacement for Test squad member Mitchell Swepson. An attacking slow bowler, Wood is a player of such promise that this season he also earned a full contract with Queensland Cricket. Watch this space.

Western Suburbs Ben Maynard celebrates a century. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

BEN MAYNARD (12th man)

Scoring one GPS First XI century is a rare feat. Try scoring three in a season. This is exactly what Maynard achieved while wearing the IGS cap. He is one of the most dangerous club cricketers going around.

Originally published as Ipswich Grammar School's greatest First XI