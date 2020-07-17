Ipswich Grammar’s best sport stars revealed

Ipswich Grammar School will have exciting footballers like Cher Deng leading the way when GPS sport returns this weekend.

AS Ipswich Grammar School teams prepare to launch GPS seasons this weekend, it's a great opportunity to showcase the latest talent.

Ipswich Grammar has strong traditions of success in many sports including football, basketball, rugby and athletics.

The school's elite achievers demonstrate diverse skills in a variety of sports and academically.

This weekend, more great IGS ability will be on show when term 3 GPS sport returns with IGS represented in football, basketball and tennis.

Here's 21 of the leading achievers making a huge impact for IGS in sport.

Callum Pamenter

Callum Pamenter (Year 6, born 1/5/09)

Major achievements: Met West under-12 cricket as a 10 year old, known as one of the fastest bowlers in the state for his age.

COVID-19 prevented potential selection in Met West league/union.

He's also IGS Junior School captain and in the IGS track and field team.

Callum is a very talented all-round athlete with strong academic qualities.

Oliver Gartner

Oliver Gartner (Year 6, born 16/3/09)

Major achievements: Queensland cross country, Qld track and field, Met West football at age 10, Lions FC SAP.

Oliver has a very strong academic record.

Cher Deng

Cher Deng (Year 9, born 30/6/05 in Egypt)

Major achievements: Brisbane Roar under-15 footballer, Queensland Metro U14 football 2019, member of the national championship winning Bill Turner Cup football team 2019, GPS premiership-winning IGS track and field team member.

Cher is also an IGS GPS cross country team member and in the IGS First XI football squad for 2020.

Harry Sheppard

Harry Sheppard (Year 10, born 17/5/05) - a boarder from the Sunshine Coast who started at IGS in year 8.

Major achievements: Met West under-15 cricket captain 2019 (Met West won the state championships) and Queensland U15 cricket representative (Qld were runners up at the national championships).

Harry was leading run scorer for Queensland at the national championships.

He played Taverners for Ipswich Logan Hornets and is a member of the IGS First XI cricket squad in 2020.

Harry is very academically focused.

Jack Geldard

Jack Geldard (Year 10, born 16/1/05) - a boarder from Hervey Bay.

Major achievements: Queensland under-15 cricket representative (Qld were runners up at the national championships) and Australian U15 cricket representative.

Jack is a member of the IGS First XI cricket squad this year.

Noah Emmerson

Noah Emmerson (Year 11, born 17/2/04) - from Mulgowie.

Major achievements: Played first grade cricket for Laidley and in the Taverners competition for Ipswich Logan Hornets for three seasons.

Noah was the leading run scorer in Taverners competition for 2019 season.

He was opening batsman as Year 10/Year 11 boy in the IGS First XI cricket side.

He's also been a Queensland under-15 representative for two years, with a strong academic record.

Tom Whitney

Tom Whitney (Year 12, born 7/11/02) - originally identified when he was based at Tweed Heads/Banora Point

Major achievements: Australian under-17 cricket representative.

Tom has been an IGS First XI cricket squad member for four years, debuting in Year 9.

He is the IGS First XI cricket captain 2020, being the leading run scorer this year.

Tom is rated as the fastest bowler in the country for his age.

He plays 2nd Grade cricket for Western Suburbs in Brisbane.

Kaito Nelson

Kaito Nelson (Year 10, born 26/1/05)

Major achievements: Junior state ranked tennis player, who has played for the IGS Firsts since Year 7).

Kaito is the first ever Year 7 boy to play First level tennis.

He is a also member of the IGS GPS cross ountry team and very academic.

Ethan King

Ethan King (Year 12, born 12/7/02) - boarder, originally from Cairns, family now on the Gold Coast. He's been at IGS since year 7.

Major achievements: Signed with Sydney Roosters. His dad Andrew and uncle Matt both played NRL. Matt King played for NSW and Australia.

Ethan is entering his third season representing the IGS First XV. He is a regular member of the IGS GPS track and field team.

Ethan is a Queensland junior representative and with the Ipswich Jets in the Mal Meninga Cup competition.

Pat Smith

Pat Smith (Year 11, born 22/2/04)

Major achievements: First XI football representative.

Pat started every First XI game in 2019 at attacking midfield as a year 10 boy.

He was captain of the Bill Turner Cup Football National Championship winning team in 2019.

Pat was player of the final in the Bill Turner Cup national and state grand finals.

He is a Queensland Metro football representative, identified by the Central Coast Mariners at the Bill Turner Cup national finals.

Pat is a member of the IGS GPS winning track and field team in 2019 and an ongoing member of the IGS GPS cross country team.

Orlando Swain

Orlando Swain (Year 12, born 5/2/03)

Major achievements: Australian rugby league and IGS First XV representative who has signed with the Gold Coast Titans.

Orlando is also a Queensland shotput champion. He is ranked number two in Australia for shot put and third in Queensland for discus.

He is in the Ipswich Jets representative team involved in the Mal Meninga Cup competition.

Allen Dennis

Allen Dennis (Year 12, born 10/9/02)

Major achievements: Queensland cross country representative and GPS cross country champion.

Allen is a member of the IGS GPS premiership-winning track and field team. He completed the very difficult 800m, 1500m and 3000m combination at GPS track and field, finishing top three in all his events.

Israel Leota

Israel Leota (Year 10, born 2/1/05)

Major achievements: GPS under-14 shot put champion in 2019. He is also strong in hurdles and high jump, being in the top three at GPS competition.

Isreal is also in First VI volleyball team, involved with Queensland volleyball and Queensland under-15 AFL.

He is in the Brisbane Lions Development Academy and a member of the IGS GPS winning track and field team in 2019.

Oliver Strong

Oliver Strong (Year 7, born 14/11/07)

Major achievements: A member of Ipswich Grammar's First chess team, with a ranking of 1100.

Oliver is from Fernvale and has a good academic record.

Luka Tripkovic

Luka Tripkovic (Year 7, born 10/7/07)

Major achievements: Nationally ranked tennis player and Queensland representative.

Luka is in the IGS First tennis team and is an excellent all-round athlete.

He has a very good academic record.

Mutua Brown

Mutua Brown (Year 10, born 20/5/05)

Major achievements: Under-15 Met West touch/rugby league representative.

Mutua is involved with IGS rugby and is an IGS GPS premiership-winning track and field team member.

He is part of the GPS-winning relay team and is in the Gold Coast Titans development squad.

Deshawn Ross-Paiwan

Deshawn Ross-Paiwan (Year 12, born 23/2/03) - a boarder originally from Cairns with his family now in Brisbane.

Major achievements: Under-16/18 Queensland basketball representative and member of the IGS First V basketball squad for four years.

Deshawn is also a member of the GPS premiership-winning First V basketball team in 2018.

He was the second highest point scorer at the state championships.

Sebastien Carvolth

Sebastien Carvolth (Year 11, born 5/11/03)

Major achievements: Queensland Open Water swimming champion for his age.

Sebastien is an IGS cross country/track and field representative. He is also a GPS swimming representative who is part of the IGS chess team.

He is very academic.

Samuel and Lachlan Savage

Samuel & Lachlan Savage (Year 8, born 22/4/06)

Major achievements: Cross country/middle distance runners and representative hockey players from Rosewood.

Both students are very academic.

Lachlan Buckman

Lachlan Buckman (Year 9, born 27/4/06) - boarder from Ingham

Major achievements: Queensland Country football representative who scored 13 goals in his first four National Premier Leagues games for Western Pride's under-14 side this year.

Lachlan is also a state and national champion in javelin and a state medallist in the 400m and discus.