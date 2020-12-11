Ipswich gracious in giving after tough year

Layla Meares and her mum Leah (right) present donations for battling Ipswich families through Diane Bell of the Queensland Youth and Families Support Services.

GOODNA charity agency Queensland Youth and Families Support Services received so many offers of help this year that they will be able to make up additional hampers on top of those required for the Queensland Times Adopt a Family Appeal.

CEO Debra Bell confirmed on Friday that all of the organisation’s families in the appeal had now been adopted by the generous Ipswich community.

“It has been a great response,” she said.

“We have adopted all our families and received enough donations for 64 additional hampers.

“I am surprised at how good it has been because I thought it was going to be tough finding anyone to donate this year.

“People have been so gracious.”

Zarraffa’s Coffee Yamanto franchisee Leah Meares and her daughter Layla were on hand to drop off some much-needed donations at Goodna on Friday.

The Ipswich business has donated to multiple families on the list this year.

Donations can be dropped off at the Queensland Youth and Families Support Services office at 1 Scott St, Goodna, Monday to Friday from 8.30am-4.30pm.

There are still 16 families left to adopt in the QT’s Adopt a Family Appeal, with two more charity organisations appealing to the public for help.

