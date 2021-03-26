Ipswich GPs ready despite COVID vaccine delay

AT least one Ipswich medical clinic is still waiting for COVID-19 vaccinations to be delivered five days after they were set to start giving the jabs to frontline workers and the most vulnerable members of the community, with delays experienced by some clinics.

A handful of local GP clinics are part of 1000 selected around Australia to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine as part of stage 1b of the rollout.

Despite the Federal Government saying there was “no delay” in delivering to the participating general practices in the West Moreton region, some Ipswich clinics received it late and one is still waiting for its first doses to arrive.

Several GP clinics told the QT last week they were unsure if the vaccines would be coming on time, with information coming from above constantly changing.



The QT has been told most participating local clinics have now received their first shipment and it was delivered either late last week or on Monday.

READ MORE: How council plans to improve its mowing processes

They were supposed to start administering the vaccine from Monday.

Across the Darling Downs and West Moreton regions, 34 general practices were set to get going this week.



Walloon Medical Centre manager Zeyad El-Ashrey said clinic staff were excited to be part of the process although it would be starting later then expected.

The rural clinic, made up of four GPs, received its first shipment on Wednesday and expects to start administering them by mid next week.

They have been approved for 400 doses a week but some clinics will only get 80 a week.

“We have about 7000 patients on our database,” Mr El-Ashrey said.

“It’s a really important area where we should be involved.

“It’s really busy and for the eligible patients it’s not (just people aged over 70) it’s people who work in health as well.

“We’re welcoming all new patients. It’s a really busy time.”



Mr El-Ashrey said the clinic was “fully prepared” and raring to go.

An extra nurse has been brought on to assist with the process and new fridges have been bought to store the vaccines.

A meatworks has inquired about 3000 staff being vaccinated through the practice and about 200 patients have been locked in so far.

LOCAL NEWS:Mayor takes aim at serving councillor over travel spend



The first delivery was expected on March 19 but Mr El-Ashrey said despite having to push back a few bookings it won’t have a big impact on their delivery.

“The (Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network) told us the vaccine is made in Sydney so it takes time to come here and with the weather conditions it didn’t allow it to come here (on time),” he said.

“We’re fully prepared it will just be a matter of giving them the shot.

“The plan was to administer from the day they told us. We were prepared to administer this Monday.

“For (people aged) 70 and over we have over 2000 (patients). We’ve been here since 2005.

“You don’t really get a COVID-19 every couple of years. This is really important because you’re talking about taking care of the a whole country.

“It’s more about setting the standard. For the coming months it will flow smoothly.”



Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.