22°
News

Ipswich gourmet pizza shop closed after just six months

Helen Spelitis
| 10th May 2017 11:00 AM Updated: 12:36 PM
Dj's Pizza and Takeaway shop on Brisbane St has closed.
Dj's Pizza and Takeaway shop on Brisbane St has closed.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A PIZZA shop that opened to much fanfare and overwhelming social media support has closed.

DJ's Pizza and Takeaway opened on Brisbane St in November last year.

At first the shop was busy; more than 100 gourmet pizzas were sold within the first two days and the store had a strong following of regulars.

But that wasn't enough. After just six months in business, the pizza ovens are no longer hot.

The QT understands business turnover wasn't high enough to keep the doors open and the owners had to make the tough decision to close.

Food retail is a tough industry in Ipswich, says Chamber of Commerce President Phillip Bell, particularly for independents.

Mr Bell said the market is already saturated with well-known brands and franchises, making it difficult for newcomers.

"Food retailers that can offer a diversity of services, for example businesses that offer takeaway and catering services, tend to go better," Mr Bell said.

"The issue with strictly takeaway is that you're relying heavily on foot traffic and that is challenging for food retailers, particularly with an untried and untested brand."

But, Mr Bell said, the upcoming redevelopment the CBD would go a long way to helping food retailers make their mark.

Mr Bell said a key part of the plans, along with the $150 million investment in the CBD, was the connection the new mall precinct would create between the Top of Town, the mall and Riverlinks shopping centre.

He said existing business should do their best to hang on and ensure they're well informed on predicted behaviour of pedestrians and traffic flow through the CDB, post development.

"There will be growth in that kind of trade and the challenge for business is to understand what that growth looks like," Mr Bell said.

"My advice (to existing food businesses) would be to engage with the council to get access to that information.

"Business is about human behaviour and people vote with their dollar. If you can understand what they do then there is real opportunity for business to capitalise."

Demolition of some buildings in the CBD for the latest phase of the redevelopment is expected to start in June.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  business food food retail ipswich takeaway

Amberley keeps the RAAF jet fleet flying

Amberley keeps the RAAF jet fleet flying

Amberley tankers keep jets in the air

Why Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich

Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich next week.

FITNESS mogul to inspire next generation to stay healthy

Suffering in silence: Nurse labels Ipswich workplace 'toxic'

TOUGH TIMES: An Ipswich nurse has exposed issues between staff, alleging a culture of extreme bullying and intimidation within the mental health unit at Ipswich Hospital.

West Moreton confirms 5 bullying complaints lodged since September

Dark clouds looming over Ipswich but where is the rain?

The BoM radar at 11.20am shows a large cloud approaching Ipswich.

BUREAU on what the 'impressive' cloud band on the radar will bring

Local Partners

Jan's big morning tea lifts hopes of cancer patients

Compassionate Friends do Ipswich proud with their love and care

Honk parade showcases our love of cars

CHICK MAGNET: The Ipswich Festival Honk car show was a proud moment for Keith Chicken of Raceview, pictured with his Pontiac Trans Am Firebird.

Mr Chicken's Pontiac Transam Firebird a lot to crow about

Why Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich

Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich next week.

FITNESS mogul to inspire next generation to stay healthy

20 new things coming to Ipswich in 2017

A vegan cafe will be opening in Redbank Plains.

SEE what's in store for Ipswich this year.

10 free things you can still do during the Ipswich Festival

There's still plenty of Ipswich Festival activities left to do

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

A US federal judge in Pittsburgh has sentenced former Dance Moms reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to prison.

The school camp for adults - with beer

John Patterson and Patience Hodgson from the Grates. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Check out what's on in Brisbane this week

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Making a billion doesn't mean you're a top notch film

Marco Pierre White Jr apologises to Matt Preston

Marco Pierre White and Matt Preston on MasterChef.

Marco Pierre White Junior has publicly apologised for his outburst

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

Lara Worthington and son Racer arrive at Sydney airport last week.

Model Lara Worthington claimed she's not rich on radio this morning

SOPHISTICATION ON A BUDGET

28 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Style and sophistication doesn't always have to cost more. If you are tired of looking at poorly presented and overpriced properties you must inspect this...

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 $490,000...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

Charming Lowset Home

23 Vivian St, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

This charming lowset chamber board property situated in the popular suburb of Eastern Heights has been listed to sell. If you're a first Home buyer then you can't...

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $269,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 $397,000

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

EXCEPTIONAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY - WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR (ZONED RM01)

10 Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Town House 15 10 5 $449,000

The unique property you’ve been waiting for. Located in one of Booval’s most sought after streets, this is an exciting opportunity for the astute buyer to acquire...

BEAUTIFUL HOME OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

31 Clarendon Road, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $299,000

EXCEPTIONAL POSITION with stunning views over local golf course and surrounding rural area SUPERIOR DESIGN with generous floor plan and quality features CLOSE TO...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 $339,000

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

The Complete Package – The Best of All Things Old &amp; New!

4 Jackes Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 5 2 2 $599,000

This stunning family home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It embodies the old world charm of yesteryear whilst also offering every modern convenience...

LOCATION COUNTS!

27 Willowtree Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Situated in the very popular 'Fair View Rise' Estate, Flinders View this wonderful property is conveniently located a few minutes' drive to Ipswich City Centre and...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!