Ipswich gourmet pizza shop closed after just six months

A PIZZA shop that opened to much fanfare and overwhelming social media support has closed.

DJ's Pizza and Takeaway opened on Brisbane St in November last year.

At first the shop was busy; more than 100 gourmet pizzas were sold within the first two days and the store had a strong following of regulars.

But that wasn't enough. After just six months in business, the pizza ovens are no longer hot.

The QT understands business turnover wasn't high enough to keep the doors open and the owners had to make the tough decision to close.

Food retail is a tough industry in Ipswich, says Chamber of Commerce President Phillip Bell, particularly for independents.

Mr Bell said the market is already saturated with well-known brands and franchises, making it difficult for newcomers.

"Food retailers that can offer a diversity of services, for example businesses that offer takeaway and catering services, tend to go better," Mr Bell said.

"The issue with strictly takeaway is that you're relying heavily on foot traffic and that is challenging for food retailers, particularly with an untried and untested brand."

But, Mr Bell said, the upcoming redevelopment the CBD would go a long way to helping food retailers make their mark.

Mr Bell said a key part of the plans, along with the $150 million investment in the CBD, was the connection the new mall precinct would create between the Top of Town, the mall and Riverlinks shopping centre.

He said existing business should do their best to hang on and ensure they're well informed on predicted behaviour of pedestrians and traffic flow through the CDB, post development.

"There will be growth in that kind of trade and the challenge for business is to understand what that growth looks like," Mr Bell said.

"My advice (to existing food businesses) would be to engage with the council to get access to that information.

"Business is about human behaviour and people vote with their dollar. If you can understand what they do then there is real opportunity for business to capitalise."

Demolition of some buildings in the CBD for the latest phase of the redevelopment is expected to start in June.