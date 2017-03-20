Ipswich Gospel group's plans for another worship place

AN IPSWICH suburb is set to hear the gospel louder than ever under plans to build a place of worship.

The Ipswich City Gospel Trust have development application documents before Ipswich City to build a church on Pine Mountain Connection Rd at Muirlea.

The plans include a 90sqm structure on the vacant 6, 480 sqm site.

Ipswich City Gospel Trust own churches at Raceview and the Brethren Christian Fellowship at Brassall.

The place of worship is set to operate from 6am to 8pm seven days a week.

To make a submission on the application, contact Ipswich.qld.gov.au or 3810 6666.