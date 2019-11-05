Ipswich golfers hold national aspirations

UNITED AMBITION: Brookwater junior golf representatives Chase Oberle, 11 and Caleb Marschke, 12, are looking to maintain Queensland's successful track record at the National Titles.

TWO Ipswich juniors will head up the range to test their games against the country's outstanding young golfers at the School Sport Australia National Golf Championships.

Brookwater Golf Course's Chase Oberle, 11, and Caleb Marschke will feature as exceptional talents from all over the land tackle the Toowoomba City Golf Course from November 10 in a bid for individual supremacy.

Pride is also on the line as players team up to represent their states and territories.

Competitors will contest two single rounds and a four-man ambrose across the week. A rest day will see them head to the Cobb and Co Historical Museum for some educational fun. Individual scores will be added to the results from the ambrose round to determine which state will command bragging rights. Queensland has won the last two titles and the maroons are determined to continue the winning streak.

Metropolitan West's Oberle and Marschke, 12, earned their colours after finishing fifth and eighth respectively at the state championships held at the Keperra Golf Club in June.

It was a nervous wait for Marschke who secured the final berth on a countback after finishing tied with another rival.

The Ipswich Grammar School year six student is humbled by the selection and champing at the bit to get out on the fairways and give it his best shot.

"He is excited by it,” father Damian Marschke said.

"As you should be. It is a big honour to represent your state.”

Players hitting off a handicap of 0-12 are considered senior men's A-grade standard. Remarkably, both Oberle and Marschke have already reached this level.

Marschke has played for four years and hits off a GA handicap of 10.6. He enters his first national standard tournament with desires of finishing in the top 15.

Hitting off 6.4, Oberle who started using plastic clubs as an infant before receiving his first real set at age three, is one of the favourites to claim the individual national title. However, the pair's priority is ensuring the Sunshine State makes it three in a row on home soil.

"There is no pressure but it is held in Queensland and the boys want to make it three in a row,” Damian said.

The duo have been practising together and pushing each other, and both believe it is beneficial having another top-line junior in the area.

"It is good for Caleb to be out there with Chase to see what it is like to be one of the best in Australia,” Damian said.