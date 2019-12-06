Ipswich golfer of future begins Aussie Open campaign

BOMBER’S BLAST

THE summer of golf in Australia has started with the Australian Open being played with a host of overseas stars teeing off.

While hometown champions like Adam Scott, Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman will be the crowd favourites they will not have it all their own way with Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Ernie Els and Louis Oosthhuizen also in the field.

Ipswich will be represented by 18-year-old Louis Dobbelaar who will be playing in his first Open Championships after recently qualifying for the main draw.

While Louis may not be holding the winner’s trophy aloft come Sunday he will gain a lot of experience by playing with some of these seasoned stars of the game.

When the Open finishes, the golf doesn’t with the Presidents Cup teeing off next week in Melbourne.

This event brings the best golfers in the world to our shores to battle it out in a team format where it pits the USA Team against the International Team.

The USA will be captained by Tiger Woods, who also will play. His team includes Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler.

They will go into this event as strong favourites. The Internationals will be no pushovers with a team being led by non-playing captain Ernie Els and consisting of Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer, Haotong Li, C T Pan, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Hadwin, Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An.

Minted honour

YOU know you are treated in high regard when your country is about to produce a minted coin in your honour.

That honour has been bestowed on Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer who will have a commemorative 20 franc silver coin produced next month to crown his sporting greatness. Federer is arguably the greatest tennis player who is treated as a national hero in Switzerland. The coin will feature Federer’s trademark backhand shot.

If you want to get hold of this coin, get in quick as only 55,000 will be produced and the pre-order sales have near reached this figure.

Swissmint will also produce a 50 franc Gold Coin with a different design but this coin will not be available until next year.

It says a lot about the man when a coin is produced in your honour while you are still alive.

Quick thoughts

SAINTS: 1. David Warner. What a superb batting performance by Warner to score an incredible 335no. He has served his time so lets get behind him and cheer him on when he wears Australian colours.

2. Ash Barty. What an awesome year Barty has enjoyed. She crowned the year by winning the Newcombe Medal as the best Australian Tennis Player in 2019. Ash gets a lot of accolades for her tennis ability but it is the way she carries herself off the court that makes her a true Aussie champion.

3. Lionel Messi. What a player and what a year he has had. Messi consolidated the mantle as the best player in the world by being awarded his sixth Ballon d’Or title.

Sinners: 1. Israel Folau. The drawn out fight between Folau and RA is finally over but at what cost. Folau has knocked rugby union back several steps during this drama. Lets hope union in Australia can recover.

2. Ian Chappell. Yes you captained Australia and have a wealth of experienced but to claim that Steve Smith was white-anting Tim Paine was completely wrong. Smith is allowed to offer Paine advice as he is the world’s best batsmen.

On this day in sport: 1. Aussie swimmer David Theile sets the 100 metre backstroke world record winning the gold medal at the Melbourne Olympics. His time was 1.02.2.

2. Marathon runner Rob de Castella sets the world record by running 2.08.18 to win the Fukuoka marathon in 1981.

December 6 birthdays: 1. Aussie cricketer Alan McGilvray, 2. Finnish F1 champion Keke

Rosberg, 3. Aussie soccer player Tim Cahill, 4. Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador.

Bomber’s best: My Tatts Cup tip Forceful ran a good race but could only manage third.

This week I am heading back to the EPL where Everton will cause an upset by defeating Chelsea at home.