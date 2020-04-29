Ipswich Golf Club to reopen Friday

OUT OF BOUNDS: Ipswich Golf Club member Adam Gemmell is missing playing at his home course.

GOLF: The region’s golfers are rejoicing because Ipswich Golf Club is set to reopen Friday.

Ipswich Ladies player Judy Ziebell said members were notified yesterday via email and text message of intentions to reopen the club on Friday, with the first competitions to be held on Saturday.

She said regular starters at Ipswich were thrilled to hear their club would reopen and she would reacquaint herself with her favourite course on Saturday.

“We’re pretty excited,” she said.

“We’re all pleased tro get back out there playing again.

“We’ll be back with our friends. Even though it will only be in pairs, it is still very exciting.”

Ziebell said she and her colleagues had been playing Sandy Gallop during the shutdown and were extremely appreciate for that opportunity.

She said there had been a lot of rumours regarding the future of the Ipswich Club and members were relieved to hear it would continue to service the region.

“Most people thought it wouldn’t open and that they were going to sell it,” she said.

“It’s a shame because a few people have moved to other clubs.”

Ziebell said some to have jumped ship already would take up dual memberships, while others would wait to make sure the Ipswich Club was going to remain into the long-term before returning.

Ipswich Golf Club will open from 6am to 6pm and will adhere to the same restrictions that are in place at other courses, including Sandy Gallop and Brookwater.

Only stableford and medley stableford competitions are to be held, with participants to play in pairs. It will be limited to one per cart.

Basic food and drink will be available from the Pro shop, which has been shifted from its normal location.

Earlier, Ipswich Golf Club members had been confused as to why their club had not reopened under strict coronavirus restrictions like others in the region.

Having received no word regarding its future since being told to pick up their carts at the outset of the coronavirus crisis, many members feared the worst.

Club champion Adam Gemmell said it was disappointing fee-paying members had not been kept informed.

“It has been six or eight weeks and we haven’t been told anything,” he said.

“It’s not a golf club anymore. It’s a business with a golf club there.”

Gemmell said the majority of members understood the shutdown was necessary due to coronavirus.

“ You can’t go out and do anything anyway, ‘ he said.

One of the region’s best exponents for many years, Gemmell usually plays 18 holes every Saturday.

Gemmell said he had not played for two months and was sorely missing the game.

He said he was champing at the bit to get back out on the greens and had heard from one of the club’s groundsmen the course was not far from reopening.