How you can win the $110 million Powerball

Orion Nextra owner Vivek Ganesh with staff member Stef Wynter gear up for the biggest Powerball jackpot ever with $110 million up for grabs

Orion Nextra owner Vivek Ganesh with staff member Stef Wynter gear up for the biggest Powerball jackpot ever with $110 million up for grabs Darren Hallesy

NEWSAGENTS are doing their best to keep up with demand for tickets, as a record Powerball jackpot is set to go off on Thursday night.

With a gob-smacking $110 million jackpot up for grabs, Ipswich residents are joining the rest of the country in the scramble to get their entries in.

Vivek Ganesh has owned the Nextra Orion store for the past seven years, and says he gets caught up in the excitement of huge jackpots, and it brings in lots of new customers.

Mr Ganesh said he believes the best way to win is to enter a syndicate.

"This is the biggest jackpot I've seen, the last one was $100 million and the woman who won actually got $107 million in the end due to the surge in sales in the last few days," he said.

"It's been busy, I've seen a real mix of people coming in. Many of our regular customers buy tickets then a few days later get an extra one because it is such a big prize.

"I also see lots of unregistered buyers coming in to get tickets for mega draws like this, which is good, I get to see lots of new people.

"We have several syndicates going, and I'd prefer to see a syndicate win to be honest. I think its better to give 11 people $10 million each than one person getting $110 million.

"Syndicates are the way to go in my opinion as you are making more people happy if they win."

Business is brisk for the huge $110 Powerball jackpot Darren Hallesy

Vikek loves his job, and says the best part is seeing the looks on customers faces when they produce a winning ticket.

"We've got a 'Wall of Fame', as we've had five big winners here in lottos and scratchies," he said.

"We once had a syndicate pick up a million dollars, and one of the winners came in and gave us a coffee voucher for all the staff as a thank you. I never expect that, but it's always nice, I've even got the odd hug.

"The best thing about my job is making people smile, that's what makes me happy. I'm sure $110 million will result in many smiles for someone."