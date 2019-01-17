Ipswich goes mad for Powerball

Dave Bassi from Brassall Newsagency who says that it is has been a very busy week for him.

THURSDAY is the last day to get your entry in for the equal biggest Powerball jackpot in history.

Only once before has the jackpot hit nine figures, and that was in August last year, where two winners took home $50 million each.

The record for one winner is still $70 million, won by a couple in Hervey Bay.

Dave Bassi from Brassall Newsagency is no stranger to big wins, as he proudly has on display the front page from The Queensland Times in 2007, when one of his customers won $7.3 million, and says that this week has been unusually busy for ticket sales.

"It's been really busy this week, lots of people got their tickets quite early, but we do expect Thursday to be the busiest of all," Mr Bassi said. "We've had lot of new faces coming in and they are spending big. We've done about 15 syndicates this week, normally we don't do too many."

Dave said that draws like this create excitement and are great for the industry.

"It's great to have jackpots like this, it creates lots of awareness and lots of excitement. You're selling a dream to someone.

"If I won a hundred million bucks I'd give the shop away to someone. We are overdue for a big winner here in Ipswich!"

Despite no one taking home the division one prize last week of $80 million, there were 15 division two winning entries that were just one number off winning the life-changing division one prize.

Spokesperson for the Lott Bronwyn Spencer said the only number the division two winning entries were missing was the all-important Powerball.

"Imagine getting all of the seven winning numbers from the main barrel, but missing out on the jackpot because you didn't have that all Powerball number!" she exclaimed.

"While the division two winners did take home over $80,000 in prize money each, I am sure they are kicking themselves for not getting a PowerHit entry, an entry that guarantees you the Powerball number.

"Last year we crowned 14 division one winners in Powerball, who took home $344 million. We found that PowerHit entries accounted for about a quarter of these 2018 division one winning entries.

"We also found that almost two-thirds were QuickPick entries, where the numbers were randomly generated by the lottery terminal."

Powerball closes tonight at 7.30pm AEST so get to your nearest newsagent to be in it to win it.

MAIN BARREL HOT NUMBERS

32 - drawn 13 times in 2018

29 - drawn 12 times in 2018

MAIN BARREL COLD NUMBERS

1, 10, 11, 12, 21, 27 - all drawn only 4 times each in 2018

POWERBALL HOT NUMBERS

3, 13, 19 - all drawn four times in 2018

POWERBALL COLD NUMBERS

1, 2, 4, 18 - not drawn in 2018

What would you do with $100 million?

Mitch Ochea from Woodend. Cordell Richardson

"I'd go to the Phillippines for a six month holiday."

Mitch Ochea - Woodend

Geoff Walsh from North Ipswich. Cordell Richardson

"I'd pay off my house and retire, then maybe go see all of Australia."

Geoff Walsh - North Ipswich

Karen McGarrigal from Haigslea. Cordell Richardson

"I'd go see Australia then buy a holiday home on the NSW central coast."

Karen McGarrigal - Haigslea

Michelle Banks from Pullenvale. Cordell Richardson

"I'd share it with my family then go around the world."

Michelle Banks - Pullenvale