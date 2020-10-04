Menu
The unbeaten Ipswich Force under-14 girls qualified for Monday’s Queensland championship grand final after beating Mackay on Saturday night and Cairns in today’s semi-final. Picture: Heidi Petith
Ipswich girls fit for state title glory: Watch them play

David Lems
4th Oct 2020 4:50 PM
FIT, fast and fantastic. What an Ipswich Force.

Ipswich’s all-conquering under-14 girls basketball team head into Monday’s Queensland titles grand final confident of winning the Division 1 title.

On the skill, teamwork and commitment they demonstrated in their first five victories, the Force girls have every reason to back themselves.

Today’s 75-46 semi-final win over Cairns Dolphins was the tightest game so far with Ipswich’s opponents leading 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.

But once the Force girls weathered the early defensive threat, they quickly found their shooting rhythm to build a handy 33-22 halftime advantage.

As they had since their first game on Friday, the Force girls turned it on in the third and final quarters to assert and maintain their authority on the court.

Ipswich’s earlier wins were over Logan 60-32, South West Metro 65-37, Brisbane Capitals Gold 76-14 and host team Mackay 59-28.

Today’s semi-final provided a timely test that the girls met and ran down with speed, superb passing and mighty defence when challenged.

With contributions coming from everyone, Sharni Reisinger, Isabella Mirkovic and captain Prasayus Notoa each have already amassed in excess of 200 points.

Mirkovic topscored with 21 points in today’s semi-final, with Notoa contributing 14 and Alexis Beasley adding 12.

The Ipswich Force girls were waiting to see if they play Gold Coast or Mackay in Monday’s grand final.

Look out for the livestream details on the QT website in the morning.

basketball queensland news ipswich force basketball news ipswich force news queensland championships
