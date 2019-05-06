Ipswich girl takes victory with whopping pumpkin

MAMMOTH: Kyla-Shaye Fritz of Thagoona won the youth class for her champion pumpkin.

AN IPSWICH girl has taken the top spot in one of Queensland agriculture's greatest traditions; the battle for the biggest pumpkin.

Nine-year-old Thagoona resident Kyla-Shaye Fritz is set to lead the next generation of pumpkin fighters.

This year her gourd tipped the scales at 58.5kg; enough to hand her victory in the youth class.

The giant pumpkin competition is one of the Ekka's most iconic agricultural events, dating back to the very first show in 1876.

RNA chief executive Brendan Christou said it was great to see the next generation of green thumbs getting involved.

"Growing giant pumpkins is a fun way to teach children about agriculture," he said.

Minden's Tony Frohloff and his 254.5kg pumpkin smashed the competition out of the veggie patch to win the overall Giant Pumpkin Competition.

Tony's quarter of a tonne gourd saw him reclaim the Champion Heaviest Pumpkin of Show title he last won in 2017, taking home $1000 in prize money.

He also took out second place with his 210kg entry.

Tony's dad, and biggest rival, Geoff Frohloff came third with a 169.5kg whopper.

Tony's rein as pump-king was briefly brought to an end by neighbour Steven Fritz last year, who grew a 206kg monster.

Mr Fritz did not enter this year, but instead coached his nine year old niece Kyla-Shaye to her win in the youth class.

Some of the giant pumpkins will roll back into the Brisbane Showgrounds in August, to be displayed in the Agricultural Hall during the Ekka.

The giant pumpkin competition signals the official countdown to Ekka, which is 97 days away.