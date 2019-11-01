Ipswich girl named marathon ambassador after cancer battle

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Ten-year-old Alexis Burnie-Crawley has been named as the ambassador for 42K Your Way Telethon Marathon.

ALEXIS Burnie-Crawley was just seven years of age when she received a frightening cancer diagnosis.

It started when a routine abdominal scan for an unrelated issue revealed a tumour on her left kidney.

Alexis was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour, a type of childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys.

It was only a matter of days before she was rolled into the operating theatre at the Queensland Children's Hospital to have her left kidney removed and a port put in for treatments.

Alexis's mum Jacinta Crawley said she watched as her daughter went from running around and playing as most seven-year-olds do, to undergoing intense chemotherapy in a matter of weeks.

"The chemo made her so sick, she lost a lot of weight, and it affected her mobility to the point she required the use of a wheelchair,” Miss Crawley said.

"We were all really scared and anxious, but the support we received from the Children's Hospital Foundation was amazing.

"The bedside volunteers never got tired of playing Uno with Alexis or finding new ways to keep her entertained.”

It's been three years since Alexis finished treatment and she has since been able to return to pony club and start playing sport again. She visits her oncologist every four months for scans to ensure she's still in the clear.

Alexis has been named as the Children's Hospital Foundation's 42K Your Way Telethon Marathon ambassador.

Queenslanders are being encouraged to take part as individuals or teams to run, walk or swim the distance of a marathon (42km) in the two weeks leading up to this year's Nine Telethon on November 16.

The aim of the event is to raise $180,000 to help the Children's Hospital Foundation work wonders for sick and injured kids and their families, just like Alexis.

The distance can be completed all on one day or split between however many days they choose between November 1 and 16. Participants can choose where to do the challenge, when to do it and the pace that suits them best.

An online fundraising website will be created for participants to share with friends, family and colleagues to track their training and watch the fundraising tally grow.

Children's Hospital Foundation chief executive officer Rosie Simpson said the funds raised would go towards vital medical research, buy life-saving medical equipment and provide a range of support programs.

"Every individual and team who pledges to run, walk or swim 42km, and everyone who supports them, helps us make a difference to the lives of sick Queensland kids and their families,” Ms Simpson said.