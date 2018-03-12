Our Leisa nominated for prestigious media award

SHE'S Ipswich's media success story and now Leisa Goddard is being recognised for her contribution to the field.

Former television journalist and now founder of Adoni Media has been nominated for a prestigious national media award for her work with award-winning healthcare campaign, Your Health Your Choice.

The campaign- which creates a united voice to protect natural medicine- has been short-listed in the national Mumbrella CommsCon Awards for Australia's Best Government Relations Campaign award.

Ms Goddard is herself a Logie-nominated journalist and founded Adoni Media after more than 25 years working for all three Australian television networks. She said she was excited to be nominated for the award.

"The CommsCon Awards are a benchmark in the public relations and communications industry in recognising the best campaigns and creative minds and agencies," Ms Goddard said.

"For me, just being short-listed by Mumbrella is an incredible honour and acknowledgement of how hard our team works- not just on this very important healthcare campaign, but across the workload for all of our clients."

Adoni Media manages media, public relations, digital accounts and advertising for companies in resources, health, law, finance, fashion and the arts.

Ms Goddard said it had been a huge start to 2018 with the Mumbrella announcement coinciding with a major expansion of her Brisbane-based PR and Digital agency.

"We're excited to be more than doubling our team. It's only four months since we moved into our new, larger office and now we're expanding again to take over even more floor space to keep up with the growth," Ms Goddard said.

Your Health Your Choice is Australia's largest campaign to fight private health insurance rebate cuts and proposed bans to natural healthcare.

Two in three Australians use some form of natural medicines or therapies and more than 75,000 people have joined the campaign since it launched in July last year.

The Mumbrella CommsCon Awards will be decided in Sydney on March 22 and recognise the best of public relations in the country.