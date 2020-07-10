Ipswich girl fights to lead a normal life

After being diagnosed with cerebral palsy, twelve year old Caitlin Innes, has thankfully been able to still lead a normal life thanks to funding from the NDIS.

Caitlin’s mum Lisa Innes is proud of her daughter focus on leading a more independent life.

“Caitlin loves socialising,” she said.

“Caitlin learns sign language at high school so they are communicating that way as well as socialising with children her own age with similar disabilities.

“She loves art, so anything arty or crafty, and she really loves meeting people and socialising,” Ms Innes said.

Caitlin now regularly attends physio appointments to help her become stronger.

“She can last all day now in her walker at school,” Mrs Innes said.

“Just being able to move around the house and dressing herself, all that is from regular physio.”

Ms Innes said English was a particularly difficult school subject for Caitlin to pass because of her disability.

“We were seeing a speech therapist regularly and she was working on stuff that Caitlin was doing at school, so with the school and the therapist working together, it is the first time she had ever passed English,” she said.

Ms Innes said the support Caitlin had received from the NDIS had made a huge difference to her life.

“I guess for me I see a future for Caitlin now; I can see her living independently in a house with support workers and support around her because that is what the NDIS will allow her to do.” Lisa said.