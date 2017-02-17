Ipswich getting shafted again with rail timetable

BRING IT BACK: Transport advocate Robert Dow says the 3:09pm train from Ipswich to Brisbane Central should be brought back from Monday to Thursday.

THE call has gone out from public transport advocate Robert Dow for Queensland Rail to bring back the 3.09pm train from Ipswich to Brisbane Central.

Ipswich residents have raised their concerns with Mr Dow about the new Monday to Thursday rail timetable which has been in operation since January 23, with students now having to wait on train stations after school for longer.

A 49 minute gap now exists in the afternoon timetable between the Ipswich to Brisbane Central departure times of 2.37pm and 3.26pm.

"School students have got to wait around for the later train because of the 49 minute gap at a peak time ," Mr Dow said.

"Ipswich is a major line and there hasn't been any consideration for the after school demand.

"The 3.09pm is the one that has been removed and you have got kids getting on that all the way along the Ipswich line.

"It is just a measure of what I think is very poor timetabling. The way they treat people out here is just not good.

"We have to wait 30 minutes as it is but here they are making people wait 49 minutes at a key time of the day.

"It is inconvenient for people coming home from school and university and it dissuades them from using public transport."

In a letter to the editor Mr Dow said that "for interest, during the same time period on the Mandurah railway line in Western Australia, Transperth run trains to Perth at 10 minute intervals, with trains departing at 2.30pm, 2.40pm, 2.50pm, 3.00pm, 3.10pm, 3.20pm and 3.30pm."

"We do indeed have a very poor rail service in south-east Queensland and Ipswich is not being treated fairly," he wrote.

The QT is awaiting a response from Queensland Rail.