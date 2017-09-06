27°
Ipswich gas deal to drive down power bills, create jobs

A DEAL to drive down electricity prices will be announced at Swanbank E Power Station today.

The mothballed station will start supplying power again on January 1, after Queensland Government-owned corporation Stanwell finalised an agreement for the supply of gas with Shell Australia.

Acting Energy Minister Curtis Pitt said the gas deal would would help ensure security of supply, drive down electricity costs and create jobs.

Recruitment has already begun for the 16 new positions created by the decision to re-commission the 385-megawatt gas-fired plant.

