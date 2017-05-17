Ipswich fuel prices up to 12 cents cheaper than Springfield

FUEL prices are up to 12 cents more expensive in Springfield than in Ipswich according to the RACQ website.
The average fair fuel price for unleaded at Brookwater today was $122.1-$127.0 compared to $115.9 in Ipswich.
The RACQ said prices were fair in Ipswich and had been going down, with now the cheapest time to buy.
One stand out fuel station in Greater Springfield offering a fair deal on unleaded petrol was Caltex/Woolworths Springfield charging $117.1 - $122.0.
Compared to Brisbane prices however, both Springfield and Ipswich both came in well below the $139.9 high point.
E10 Unleaded was cheaper, with Caltex/Woolworths Springfield petrol station coming in again as the cheapest Springfield option at $119.2-$124.1.
Averages in Brisbane for unleaded were $127.5 compared to Ipswich at $118.7, an 8.8 cents difference.
The RACQ said prices were high in Ipswich regarding diesel, with the fair fuel price at $118.6, with no information for Springfield.
Have you spotted a servo in Springfield with cheap fuel? Let us know on the Springfield Daily Record Facebook page.