Ipswich fuel cheapest in state

9th Jun 2017 9:13 AM

RACQ's May fuel price report found Ipswich motorists paid on average 122.4 cents per litre for unleaded petrol - much lower than other parts of the state.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said the lower fuel prices were due to stiff competition.

"Serious competition continues to benefit locals, with Ipswich drivers charged less than those in Brisbane, Gold Coast and on the Sunshine Coast," Ms Smith said.

"If locals continue to shop at those retailers keeping prices low, this level of discounting is likely to continue."

Ms Smith said Ipswich was also the cheapest place in the south east to buy diesel last month, with an average of 126.5cpl.

"That's 2cpl cheaper than Brisbane and Gold Coast diesel prices and almost 4cpl cheaper than Sunshine Coast prices," she said.

Ms Smith warned motorists even when prices were low, there could still be large variation in how much retailers charged for fuel.

"It's important all motorists, no matter where they're based, research what a fair fuel price is in their area and only fill up at the servos doing the right thing," she said.

May ULP averages:

Ipswich 122.4cplcpl

Brisbane 127.4cpl

Gold Coast 129.4cpl

Sunshine Coast 132.3cpl.

RACQ's monthly fuel price report can be viewed at www.racq.com/fuel.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cheap fuel fuel price ipswich racq

Local Partners

