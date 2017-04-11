Ipswich foundation chief makes healthy change of pace

BEFORE Tom Yates was head of the Ipswich Hospital Foundation he lived in exotic countries at every corner of the world.

The Californian-born man helped South American refugees before heading up a humanitarian program in Thailand.

He lived in Pakistan during the rise of the Taliban, working with Afghani refugees until his life was threatened and his family fled to Wogga Wogga.

He went on to work in Sudan, Egypt and then to Croatia during the Yugoslav War.

Then to Bosnia, Indonesia and East Timor before he finally landed in Ipswich.

For 17 years, Mr Yates has been the foundation of the organisation where he began as the only employee but now he's moving on.

Friday was his last day as the executive officer of the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

Mr Yates has decided to retire and move up to Magnetic Island to be closer to his daughter.

"It's actually the longest I've ever stayed in the one job," Mr Yates confessed.

"It doesn't compare to being bombed or having your life threatened, or having to drive around in armoured vehicles...

"I wouldn't say it's been boring either. There have definitely been some challenges."

Today the Ipswich Hospital Foundation has 10 employees and has been the driving force behind a number of community events such as the Park 2 Park Fun Run and distributing the Healthy Living Ipswich magazine.

At 70 years old, Mr Yates still manages to get out to exercise three or four times a week and he prays other Ipswich residents do the same.

He said the scale of obesity among Ipswich residents was a major concern that would be lessened if everyone could just "get moving".

Over the years, Mr Yates has dealt with a variety of challenges in his role, including adjusting to changes of government and surviving the LNP years under Campbell Newman.

"I did did get a tiring feeling as though you were constantly trying to justify your existence," Mr Yates said.

"Hospital foundations can be designed to serve the community's needs and each hospital foundation is different but we're all working towards having healthier communities."

Mr Yates and his wife plan to spend more time relaxing and enjoying the island lifestyle.

He encouraged anyone interested in becoming more involved in preventative health and promotion to contact the Foundation.