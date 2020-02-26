IPSWICH FORUMS: QT presents meet the candidates

THE past 18 months has in some ways flown by and it's hard to believe our Local Government Election is only a little over a month away.

It's clear though that people are still trying to figure out who should get their vote in this historic election.

With so many new faces on the scene, it's not easy to work out who will uphold our vision for the city.

That's why The Queensland Times is holding election forums in the coming weeks - so you can make an informed decision.

To ensure you get as much information as possible before casting your vote, we'll run a forum for each division and two forums for our mayoral candidates.

We aim to delve deeper at these events so we won't ask our candidates to deliver prepared speeches. Instead, we'll publish the basics in election form guides each day and use the forums to ask the burning questions you want answers to.

This is your chance to shape the future of Ipswich and every vote will count so make sure you come along and see your candidates in action.

Head to www.qt.com.au to find out more about your candidates.

Please send any questions you would like us to ask the candidates to shannon.newley@qt.com.au. Please include what division you are from.

Forum dates

Not sure about what division you are in? Check out this interactive map.

Divisional candidates (please note the divisions don't run in order from (1-4)

From 6pm

March 2: Division 1, Ipswich Showgrounds Reception Room

March 3: Division 3, Ipswich Showgrounds Reception Room

March 4: Division 4, Ipswich Sports Club

March 5: Division 2, YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre

From 6.30pm

March 10: Mayoral Forum, Ipswich USQ Campus

March 11: Mayoral Forum, Springfield USQ Campus