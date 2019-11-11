Ipswich forum to provide vital city support

HOUSE RULES

DO you have an interest in getting people involved in sport and recreation activities in Ipswich?

Ipswich City Council wants to provide a forum for people and groups to be engaged on sport and recreation matters in Ipswich.

Council invites you to attend the 2019 Ipswich Sport and Recreation Forum.

The forum will give an overview of sport and recreation in our city, including what's occurred in the past five years, opportunities and challenges, as well as provide insight on how we will work with the local community to deliver sport and recreational support, activities and facilities in the future.

The forum is on Wednesday, November 20, from 6pm-8pm at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre.

The agenda will include topics such as:

Current sport and recreation trends;

Comparison to other local government areas;

How we will move forward under new Council management and the introduction of new management;

How Council will work with sport and recreation clubs in the future; and

Your priorities and desired support from Council.

Light refreshments will be provided on the night.

For more information or to RSVP, contact the Sport and Recreation team at sportrecreation@ipswich.qld.gov.au

Community information

THE Queensland Government recently released its first ever 10 year sport and active recreation strategy, Activate! Queensland 2019-2029.

One of the initiatives out of the strategy is investment in developing places and spaces so that all Queenslanders have the chance to get active, to excel and to improve their lives through movement.

Expressions of interest for the Active Community Infrastructure are now open and the state are providing a local information session for clubs and organisations to hear more.

The information night is on Thursday from 6pm-7.30pm at Swifts Sports Club (Brisbane Road, Booval).

RSVP by Wednesday on (07) 5459 6176 or mail: north.coast@npsr.qld.gov.au