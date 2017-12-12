Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ipswich forum to find job-seekers work held on Tuesday

The forum will be held between noon and 5pm at the North Ipswich Reserve Function Centre, 43 The Terrace, North Ipswich.
The forum will be held between noon and 5pm at the North Ipswich Reserve Function Centre, 43 The Terrace, North Ipswich. Rob Williams
Hayden Johnson
by

A ONE-stop forum to help people find employment and discover training options will be held in Ipswich on Tuesday.

The Ipswich Jobs and Training Forum will feature information tables hosted by various potential employers, employment agencies and education providers.

The Queensland Department of State Development, Ipswich City Council and the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce will host the free event.

"We know parts of Ipswich have been doing it particularly tough,” Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said.

"That's why we want to support the Ipswich community and it's why I've been working hard over recent months to drive jobs and opportunities in Ipswich.

"This is part of our response to support workers, who through no fault of their own, have lost or are at risk of losing their jobs.”

The forum will be held between noon and 5pm at the North Ipswich Reserve Function Centre, 43 The Terrace, North Ipswich.

Anyone seeking more information about the event should contact the Department of State Development's SEQ West regional office in Ipswich on 3432 2400.

The 12-month average unemployment rate for the Ipswich region has fallen from 8.6 per cent in January 2015, to 8.2 per cent in October 2017.

The 12-month youth unemployment rate for the Ipswich region has fallen from 17.6 per cent to 12.7 per cent across the same period.

Topics:  employment jim madden jobs and skills expo unemployment youth unemployment

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

Supercars' future at Queensland Raceway under a cloud

Supercars' future at Queensland Raceway under a cloud

The decision to wind-up the company means the council will not progress a plan to buy back the Queensland Raceway lease.

Ipswich business' giant solar set-up is Australia's largest

POWERING ON: (inset) Llewellyn Motors general manager James Sturges (left) with Planet Ark CEO Paul Klymenko and the huge solar panel set up.

"This system is going to save them thousands of dollars a month"

Ipswich's new Asian restaurant is fast, fresh and tasty

TASTY: Drop into FantAsia at Redbank Plains for a delicious meal.

The best dishes from India, Vietnam, China, Japan and Indonesia

City newsagency among lucky lotto hotspots

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: North Ipswich News owner Narda Collins and staff Bernie Miller and Jodie Jenkyn have sold two first division Lotto prizes this year.

"Over 27 years we have had about six winners.”

Local Partners