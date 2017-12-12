Ipswich forum to find job-seekers work held on Tuesday

The forum will be held between noon and 5pm at the North Ipswich Reserve Function Centre, 43 The Terrace, North Ipswich.

The forum will be held between noon and 5pm at the North Ipswich Reserve Function Centre, 43 The Terrace, North Ipswich. Rob Williams

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

A ONE-stop forum to help people find employment and discover training options will be held in Ipswich on Tuesday.

The Ipswich Jobs and Training Forum will feature information tables hosted by various potential employers, employment agencies and education providers.

The Queensland Department of State Development, Ipswich City Council and the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce will host the free event.

"We know parts of Ipswich have been doing it particularly tough,” Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said.

"That's why we want to support the Ipswich community and it's why I've been working hard over recent months to drive jobs and opportunities in Ipswich.

"This is part of our response to support workers, who through no fault of their own, have lost or are at risk of losing their jobs.”

The forum will be held between noon and 5pm at the North Ipswich Reserve Function Centre, 43 The Terrace, North Ipswich.

Anyone seeking more information about the event should contact the Department of State Development's SEQ West regional office in Ipswich on 3432 2400.

The 12-month average unemployment rate for the Ipswich region has fallen from 8.6 per cent in January 2015, to 8.2 per cent in October 2017.

The 12-month youth unemployment rate for the Ipswich region has fallen from 17.6 per cent to 12.7 per cent across the same period.