Ipswich footy wrap: Valuable lessons and vital victories

Ipswich Knights footballer Mitch Herrmann is on the injury list as the team looks to rebound quickly from a rare score blowout. Picture: Darren J Mccabe Photography

AS one Ipswich team was receiving a valuable lesson, another regional side was clicking up a gear after recent disruptions.

The latest football games involving the Ipswich Knights and Western Spirit couldn't be more different.

Fresh from a 2-0 FFA Cup victory over Moggill, the Knights were outclassed 6-0 by Football Queensland Premier League 1 competition favourites Brisbane City on Saturday night.

While the Knights were completely shut-out at Perry Park, Spirit's players were determined to secure their second win of the season after losing 7-2 to Brisbane Knights in their previous game three weeks earlier.

Western Spirit put the washout issues behind them to upstage The Gap 5-0 in their Brisbane Premier League encounter at Walton Bridge Reserve.

For Knights head coach Andy Ogden, it was an "out of character'' performance.

"We were just nowhere near it unfortunately,'' Ogden said.

"We didn't compete in many areas on the pitch and they were just way too good for us on the night.

"Not only were they better than us on the ball, their desperation and commitment to not allow us to score (was the difference). They were just throwing their bodies in the way.

"It's a good lesson for everybody out there at the Knights.''

One consolation was that Brisbane City have scored 18 goals and only conceded one in five games after being relegated from last year's National Premier Leagues competition.

The Knights have two wins and two losses.

The head coach is glad the Knights have a quick back-up facing either Rochedale or Souths United in Friday night's fifth round FFA Cup game at Bundamba.

That comes after the Knights played some positive football in beating Moggill last Tuesday night.

"We definitely stepped it up in the second half (in that match),'' Ogden said.

"The game panned out how I thought it would because Moggill are a decent team.

"We just had to be patient.''

Saturday night was a vastly different situation with the Knights down 4-0 at halftime.

"There was no pointing the finger last night at any individual,'' Ogden said.

"It was just a poor team performance and we'll learn from it.

"It's happened to us before. The big thing now is how we recover.''

The Knights also have some injury concerns with Nick Piper (hamstring) coming off early against Brisbane City and Mitch Herrmann is still out with a fractured ankle.

Western Spirit head coach Reginald Yaqub. Picture: David Lems

For Western Spirit, securing victory was most important after recent washouts against Centenary and Mt Gravatt. Those games are yet to be rescheduled.

Head coach Reginald Yaqub was encouraged by the much-needed Spirit performance in the away game.

"It definitely was a big win,'' he said.

"After the big loss we had against the (Brisbane) Knights, it was good to come out with a 5-0 win and get the boys on a bit of a winning streak hopefully.''

It was Spirit's second victory of the season after a 4-2 opening round success over UQ.

Winger Charlie Amalu scored another hat-trick with Matthew Steven Parkes and Thomas Simpson also finding the net.

With limited training the past month, Yaqub stuck to his regular positions strategy before building in the second half.

Spirit return home for their next match against early pacesetters, the Lakes, on Saturday night.

"Hopefully this game will set the platform for us to play against the top team and hopefully get something out of this,'' he said. "Whether it's a draw or a win, I'll be happy with that.

"We want to get some momentum going and hopefully we get another week of training.''

One positive from having no game time was giving players with niggling injuries a chance to recover.

The Spirit Reserves drew 1-1 with the Gap after trailing on Saturday.

Four-goal man of the match

In their latest Capital League 2 clash, Springfield United overpowered Kangaroo Point 5-1 on Saturday night.

Man of the match Rhys Phipps scored four goals in the game at the Springfield Central Sports Complex.

It was Springfield United's first win of the season after a 0-0 draw with Clairvaux the previous week.

The Ipswich City Bulls rallied to surprise Ripley Valley 3-1 in Friday night's local derby.

