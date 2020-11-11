Ipswich footy fans claim Origin honour of a different kind

An Ipswich pizza outlet took the highest number of orders in the state for the Dominos brand on the night of the Origin opener.

WHILE Maroons were busy smashing the Blues in the second half of last week’s State of Origin opener, Ipswich footy fans were busy smashing pizzas like nobody else.

The Dominos shop at Redbank Plains spun out a whopping 1200 pizzas last Wednesday night, making it the busiest outlet in Queensland on what is traditionally a good night for business in the pizza industry.

With Game 2 set to kick off in a matter of hours, the Redbank Plains team is preparing for another onslaught of orders.

Domino's Redbank Plains manager Sam Thow (left) and regional manager Mark Durack are preparing for a busy Origin night after Redbank Plains residents ate more pizza than anyone else in the state last Wednesday night.

Franchisee Thomas Walker said he was expecting the night to play out at a frantic pace.

“At one point, the sheer volume of orders we received saw our team sending more than 230

piping hot pizzas out the door every half-hour to hungry Origin fans,” he said.

Co-franchisee Morgan Wilkins said Origin was always one of the busiest nights of the year

for Domino’s Redbank Plains.

“In addition to phones ringing off the hook, a rotating oven full of piping hot pizzas and

expertly managing perfectly timed deliveries, our team must also handle the rush of being

almost two times busier than a typical Wednesday night,” he said.

“Ultimately, Redbank Plains locals love their footy with a side of pizza, and we’re proud to

deliver.”

Those hoping to enjoy their pizza before kick-off gets underway have been encouraged to pre-order.