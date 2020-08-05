Ipswich footy club in COVID scare after player falls sick

Gatton Hawks captain Shannon Hicks is driven back by the Norths defence in the first round of the Volunteers Cup competition. Picture: Bruce Clayton

AN Ipswich footy club is breathing a sigh of relief after a sick player it believed had contracted COVID-19 tested negative for the virus.

Norths Tigers Senior RLFC suspended training after it came to the attention of the club’s committee that one of its players had been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

While awaiting test results, the player went into isolation.

In a statement, president Jason Brennan said the player has been cleared of coronavirus and instead tested positive for influenza B.

“We wish to inform our members that the club have been cleared of a close contact COVID-19 case associated with the club,” he said.

“We were provided an update this morning that the person believed to have had tested positive for COVID-19 has been cleared of COVID-19 however, unfortunately has tested positive for influenza B.

“On behalf of the club, I wish to apologise to any inconvenience this may have caused our community; however, the executive must thank and congratulate the community for taking the scenario with great concern.

“Teams will be able to return to training as of tonight with games to go ahead as scheduled.”

The club acted quickly to inform its members of the potential positive case on the back of a welcome return to footy in Ipswich.

The Tigers recorded a comprehensive 48-12 victory over the Gatton Hawks at the North Ipswich Reserve on the weekend.

