Ipswich football's shot at historic double

ANY thoughts of a double Western Pride celebration have been put on ice - until at least 9.15pm on Saturday night.

That's when Pride's senior men's football team will hopefully have beaten Northern Fury to secure a historic spot in the National Premier Leagues state competition finals.

In only their fifth NPL season, the Pride men have shown what a well-coached, closeknit, skilful and dedicated group of footballers can achieve. But the job is not yet complete.

Pride (38 points) can climb to third by winning Saturday night's game and if Brisbane Olympic (40) lose to competition leaders Brisbane Strikers (48).

The other important last round clash is fifth-placed Moreton Bay (38 points) taking on second-placed Gold Coast City (48) at Wolter Park.

If Moreton Bay United lose, Pride are guaranteed at least fourth spot and a place in the NPL finals for the first time.

With Pride's under 18 boys already premiers, the Ipswich-based club has a wonderful twin success on offer. Pride's under 18 side tackle South West Queensland at 12.45pm on Saturday, hoping to put the proverbial icing on their victory cake.

While delighted with the progress of both teams, Pride head coach Graham Harvey delivered a wise message so close to accomplishing another fine footballing milestone.

"The boys just have to stick to their processes and not worry about the outcome really,'' Harvey said. "If you do the processes right, the outcome will take care of itself.''

In an impressive second round where the Pride men have been unbeaten, the most important result was last Saturday night's 1-0 victory over then competition leaders Gold Coast City.

"I thought the boys were very good,'' Harvey said.

"They dealt with the physicality that the Gold Coast have brought all season. They were very resilient and obviously scored a good goal (Dylan Wenzel-Halls from an indirect free kick) and defended very well.''

Saturday night's opponents Northern Fury have also been gaining momentum and improved in recent weeks, giving the Pride men plenty to keep them focused.

"They just have to make sure they don't underestimate a good side coming down to play us,'' Harvey said.

Harvey's only concern was regular attacking player Jacob Minett, who suffered a slight hamstring strain against the Gold Coast.

Harvey said Pride's under 18 side, co-coached by Jordan Manning, deserved victory on Saturday afternoon to complete their fantastic season.

But like the Pride men, the under 18 players declined an early celebration last weekend to share in the club's massive opportunity at their home ground.

"They've had a good year . . . but the year is not finished yet,'' Harvey said.

"That's the story right across the club. We've still got to get through the games (on Saturday) and then people can sit back and evaluate where the season has been successful and where there is areas of improvement.''

Pride's under 17 girls, under 20 men and senior women's teams are also playing at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Game day

Saturday at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex

10.45am: Western Pride under 17 girls v Gold Coast City.

12.45pm: Western Pride under 18 boys v South West Queensland.

2.45pm: Western Pride under 20 men v South West Queensland.

4.45pm: Western Pride senior women v Gold Coast City.

7pm: Western Pride men v Northern Fury.