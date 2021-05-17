Ipswich footballers focused on keeping finals hopes alive

An Ipswich State High School player prepares to meet the Keebra Park defence in the rainy conditions during their Titans Cup clash at the North Ipswich Reserve.

An Ipswich State High School player prepares to meet the Keebra Park defence in the rainy conditions during their Titans Cup clash at the North Ipswich Reserve.

IPSWICH State High's three Division 1 girls sides have plenty to play for in the latest round of Titans Cup rugby league matches on Wednesday.

The school's 7/8, 9/10 and open sides are still in the hunt for semi-final spots after last weekend's matches against powerhouse opponent Keebra Park at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Ipswich State High girls football program co-ordinator and teacher Veronica White was encouraged by last week's efforts.

Ipswich's 7/8 side beat Keebra Park 16-14 after a last minute try by Summer Hoet was converted by Jasmin Brennan-Rowe.

With wet weather moving in, Ipswich's 9/10 combination went down 20-6.

Lishaina Ulugia was player of the match in that game before the scheduled open encounter was washed out by the storm.

White said the most valuable lesson for the 9/10 side was keeping the pressure on against a quality opponent.

"They need to get up more in defence - faster line speed off the defensive line, especially with their (Keebra Park's) backline,'' she said.

"I think our girls were a little bit tired. Over half of them would have played up at Met West (at the recent Queensland Schoolgirls tournament in Cairns).

"It would have been their fifth hard game (in a week).''

An Ipswich State High footballer plays the ball against Keebra Park in the rainy conditions during last week’s Titans Cup clash at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Victory over Marymount at the Gold Coast on Wednesday will keep State High's 9/10 side in contention for a strong semi-final position.

"We're getting to the more serious end of the competition so they can take everyone on board and just improve,'' the head coach said.

"All grades have to win Wednesday's games to guarantee a spot in the semis.

"I think the 7/8s are on par for fourth position.

"Nines and 10s could possibly get first position and I think the opens maybe third or fourth spot.

"But you never know what could happen on the day.''

White was waiting to see the outcome of last week's open team washout - whether points are shared or the match is replayed early next month.

The former Australian player said the Ipswich State High girls had an added incentive to finish the Titans Cup competition strongly.

At the end of the term, a group of 9/10s players will head to the Gold Coast for a training camp, gaining valuable access to elite psychology, physiotherapy and other behind the scenes assistance to further their rugby league development.

Wednesday's Titans Cup schedule for Ipswich State High Division 1 teams

3pm: 7/8s v Stretton at Eagleby

4pm: 9/10s v Marymount at Pizzey Pk, Burleigh

5pm: opens v Marymount at Pizzey Pk, Burleigh.