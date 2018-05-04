Ipswich footballer secures A-League deal

STANDING TALL: Western Pride footballer Dylan Wenzel-Halls has signed with A-League club Brisbane Roar after terrific support at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

STANDING TALL: Western Pride footballer Dylan Wenzel-Halls has signed with A-League club Brisbane Roar after terrific support at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Rob Williams

BRISBANE Roar's latest signing Dylan Wenzel-Halls endured some sleepless nights during his rollercoaster ride to an A-League opportunity.

However, the Ipswich born and bred footballer was bubbling with pride after securing a one-year A-League contract with the national league club.

"It's going to be good to wake up every morning knowing that I can go play football,'' he said.

"It's good to know that every time I wake up it's an opportunity for me to learn and improve and become a better footballer.''

Wenzel-Halls, 20, praised his Western Pride teammates, coaches and officials for giving him time in the National Premier Leagues competition to display his talents.

Having scored a record 23 goals from 11 games this season, the former Silkstone State School and St Peter Claver College student deserved his higher level break.

"I've had a lot of sleepless nights, just waiting for an opportunity to come my way and I've got Western Pride to thank for that for giving me the opportunity,'' he said.

The Ipswich footballer acknowledged dedicated Pride supporters like head coach Graham Harvey, manager Darryl Christensen, technical director Gabor Ganczer and club operations coordinator Dan Burnell "for creating a good environment for young players like myself to perform well and do their best to push on and get another opportunity.''

Christensen was among those at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex eager to congratulate the Ipswich sportsman as he donned his new Roar strip and happily paraded the Western Pride jersey he has worn with fierce determination.

Ironically, Wenzel-Halls had just been invited to trial with another A-League club Central Coast Mariners before Roar officials made their move.

"It's come up pretty quickly,'' he said.

"I got a call to say they (Roar) are interested and it all happened so quickly. But I'm grateful for them to give me the opportunity to come back to one of the most successful clubs in the A-League and to represent their club.''

Wenzel-Halls will begin pre-season testing and training for the 2018/2019 A-League season after a week's break.

He can no longer play for Western Pride as he climbs the football ladder.

Wenzel-Halls had been watched in recent months by a number of A-League clubs including Perth Glory and the Mariners.

He was preparing to head south for a weekend trial with the Mariners before Roar provided what's become a good fit for the Ipswich footballer.

"Central Coast was a good opportunity for myself but the Roar came up and that was a no-brainer for me,'' he said.

"I'm grateful for Central Coast to actually give me that first initial opportunity but I'm happy to be with the Roar.''

Wenzel-Halls also earnt a trial with Glory late last year before continuing his impressive form scoring the winning goal for Western Pride in the historic 2017 NPL grand final.

He's delighted Roar have given him the break he's been craving after he began his career at the Ipswich Knights before progressing into NPL ranks.

"It's ideal for myself because a lot of my (Pride) teammates are not just teammates. A lot of them are my best mates, like family,'' he said of being able to stay close to Ipswich.

"So it's good to sit down with my actual family, then it's also good to be around some of my best mates and some of the most influential people in my football career.''

Apart from everyone in Ipswich and at Western Pride who have helped him, Wenzel-Halls also appreciated youth development support from his former Olympic coach Stefano Sottile and his cousin Salvo at Kelvin Grove.

They were among his former coaches along with people like Josh McCloughan, Warren Moon and his St Peter Claver College mentor Greg Farrell.

"He's a good person and obviously a good coach,'' he said of Farrell.

"There's a lot influential people that have really helped me along the way as well as all the other staff and my family.''

His parents Grant and Amanda are also huge supporters.

"It's been a rollercoaster,'' Wenzel-Halls said.

"My last 18 months at Western Pride, I've really knuckled down and done a lot of extras to work hard and get myself to where I am.

"My goal was to come to Pride and win as many things as we can as a team.

"It's a fantastic club. With the success we had last year, hopefully on the big stage people are starting to recognise what we are doing and what we are about.

"Without all my teammates, this wouldn't be possible.

"I just hope that some of the other boys get a look in as well because there's some really good young players in our team.''

Switching his focus to the Roar, Wenzel-Halls intends to continue his goal-scoring feats.

"It's a good opportunity for me to really impress and show the faith back to the Brisbane Roar bosses, the fans and make sure that I influence and score as many goals as I can,'' he said.