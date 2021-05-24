Menu
Brisbane Roar's latest signing Alex Parsons trying to break through the defence during a recent A-League match against the Newcastle Jets. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Ipswich footballer rewarded with A-League contract

24th May 2021 10:10 AM

IT was only a matter of time before former Western Pride goal scorer Alex Parsons joined Brisbane Roar teammate Dylan Wenzel-Halls in the A-League.

The Ipswich-bred duo have been impressing in recent weeks after Parsons was called up for his first season.

Brisbane Roar has now tied down one of the A-League's brightest prospects with young gun Parsons today committing his long-term future to the club.

The 21-year-old has been rewarded with his first professional contract after breaking into Brisbane's senior side this season, making 11 appearances so far and starting each of the team's past two fixtures.

The former Ipswich Grammar School student scored his first A-League goal in a 4-0 win over Central Coast Mariners in April. He played a key part in the opener as the Roar beat Newcastle Jets 2-1 on Friday night.

"I'm very excited," Parsons said. "I didn't think it would happen this quickly but once I got the chance I felt like I took it.

"At the start of the season the target was just to play, and if you play and do well these things tend to follow.

"I'm thankful to the coaching staff for the faith they've shown in me. I also want to thank my parents and family, who sacrificed a lot for me growing up, obviously driving me to training and putting money into football.

"To play more minutes and contribute more, that's the goal now."

AMBITIOUS ALEX: Parsons focused on higher level football

DANGEROUS DYLAN: Wenzel-Halls enjoys more A-League game time

Alex Parsons playing for Western Pride.
Parsons, who also previously played with Western Spirit, is one of several talented Queenslanders emerging through the Roar's ranks.

Another Ipswich product Wenzel-Halls has been flourishing since being given more game time the past two A-League seasons.

Head coach Warren Moon welcomed the commitment of midfielder Parsons.

"Investing in young Queenslanders is something this club is very passionate about," Moon said.

"Alex is a great example of that. He has done very well with his opportunities and is extremely deserving of this new deal.

"We're excited about what he can produce for Brisbane Roar over a long period of time and look forward to helping him fulfil his potential."

a-league signings alex parsons brisbane roar brisbane roar news ipswich football news western pride news
