Ipswich footballer receives A-League boost

FOOTBALL: Western Pride's goal-scoring ace Dylan Wenzel-Halls has boosted his future A-League prospects by being invited to trial with the Central Coast Mariners.

After a pre-season stint with Perth Glory, the Ipswich footballer has continued to impress in the Queensland National Premier Leagues season.

Mariners head of football Nick Montgomery today confirmed the former St Peter Claver College student will join the club's first team next week.

"In terms of the player Dylan is, I think he's definitely someone who could have a career in the A-League,'' Montgomery said.

"We've invited him up for a trial next week and get him training with the first team before we have our five-week break for the off-season.''

In 10 NPL matches this season, Wenzel-Halls has already scored 22 goals, smashing a number of club and competition records.

Among that haul was seven goals against Sunshine Coast earlier this month.

Wenzel-Halls also netted the sensational last-gasp goal to secure Pride its historic 2-1 NPL grand final victory over Moreton Bay United last year.

In his important role at the Mariners, Montgomery searches for such exciting football prospects.

"I've started to look for the best young talent in the country and that's something that the Mariners have always done really well,'' he said.

"Look at the history of the players that have gone through to become Socceroos and play in the A-League as well as the EPL (English Premier League) and all the different countries.''

Dylan Wenzel-Halls after scoring seven goals against Sunshine Coast Fire. Chris Simpson

Montgomery said Wenzel-Halls deserved his chance to impress the Mariners head coach before the next A-League season.

"Dylan is playing men's football. He's scoring a lot of goals so obviously he can play,'' Montgomery said.

"It's a big step up to the A-League. But watching Dylan and seeing the way he plays, for me it's a massive opportunity to come here.''

Montgomery has been monitoring the Ipswich striking whiz for some months.

However, the latest trial development comes as competition leaders Pride prepare to tackle Redlands United in tonight's NPL match at Cleveland.

Former Scottish international and A-League midfielder Montgomery recently accepted an invitation from Pride general manager Pat Boyle to watch the top team players train and see the Ipswich club's facilities and community engagement.

"I watched the boys train,'' Montgomery said.

"I could see straight away that not only Dylan, they've got some very good young players.''

Boyle was delighted to have the Mariners head of football in Ipswich.

"This is exactly what we are all about,'' Boyle said, thrilled to see Wenzel-Halls given his opportunity.

"There's quite a number of the boys who deserve a chance (in the A-League).

"This just proves our philosophy is that we will do our best to assist the guys to achieve their goals.''

Boyle showed the key Mariners coach how Pride's regional community engagement works. That included the West Moreton Anglican College football program and Pride's affiliation with USQ and testing labs.

The tour also took in the Briggs Road facilities.

"It's a fantastic club,'' Montgomery said of Western Pride.

"To be honest, the relationships they have got with the local council and schools around there is pretty amazing.

"Pat is an amazing people person and the Pride are very lucky to have someone like Pat being the club ambassador, or whatever you call it.''

The A-League Academy coach was impressed with his tour of the Ipswich venue.

"They have great facilities. It's a fantastic little club,'' Montgomery said.