Ipswich footballer lost, drenched in commando camp

WHILE he's enjoying his time in France, Ipswich Jets footballer Josh Seage won't be in a hurry to go hunting again.

Staying about 10 minutes from where he trains with the Albi Tigers, Seage was offered an opportunity to try hunting.

But after a largely unsuccessful outing with teammate Dan Beasley, he preferred sightseeing and enjoying the French culture.

"I've picked up some basic language but still can't hold a conversation,'' the Jets footballer said.

"The food is great. However it's all designed to make you fat. Everything has chocolate in it including the bread and most shops shut at 12 and open again at 2 everyday so that takes a bit of getting used to.''

Having only been in a France a short time, he's already gaining some entertaining stories.

"One of the memories I have made that will never leave me occurred on the two-day commando army camp, which we had to do a day after landing in the country,'' he said.

"It was a team building camp, which was conducted by the French paratroopers, which wasn't much fun.''

"One of the exercises was orienteering,'' Seage said.

"I got paired with a young French guy and we had to navigate to all different locations through forests and fields.

"Me and my partner, who didn't know more than five words in English, got lost and walked for five hours in the dark with only a headlamp between us.

"To make things worse there was a thunderstorm at the time so we were completely drenched just wandering through the French countryside.

"The rest of the team had finished hours before us and after waiting for two hours they finally came looking for us and found us in the complete wrong direction.

"It was about 11pm by the time they found us so we went back to the barracks and went to sleep. To top things off, the commandos came back in three hours later to wake us all up and go do another orienteering mission. It was a great introduction to France.''

Seage hopes to see "a fair bit of France'' during his stay. "I'm going across to England to catch up with people over the Christmas, new year's period and will get down to Spain as well at some point because it's only a four hour drive,'' he said.

"After that I'm not sure. I'll keep an eye out for cheap flights and wherever is easy to get to, I'll venture there.''

As he pondered his future travel plans, Seage wished his Jets teammates well starting their preparations for the 2018 season.

"I know they're starting pre-season on Wednesday and for some of the boys - Dane Phillips and Sam Martin in particular - it couldn't come quick enough for them and their dad bods,'' Seage said.