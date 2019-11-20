Ipswich footballer chases higher level goals with A-League club

GOING PLACES: Former Western Pride and Ipswich Grammar School student Alex Parsons is hoping to further his football career with A-League club Central Coast Mariners. Picture: Chris Simpson

EXHILIRATING Ipswich-bred footballer Alex Parsons knows he faces a waiting game after being lured to an A-League club.

However, the former Western Pride, Western Spirit and Ipswich Grammar School speedster is tackling his latest challenge with the same professionalism in front of a goal mouth.

He’ll give it everything and learn as much as he can having been with the Central Coast Mariners for two months. That followed a successful two-day trial after playing for Pride in the 2019 National Premier Leagues (NPL) season.

“It’s a good opportunity but now I think this is where the real hard work kind of starts,’’ Parsons, 19, said.

Yet to play for the Mariners in a National Youth League match, Parsons accepts he has to bide his time. That is especially the case with some Mariners A-League players having a run in the NYL team, which is involved in a 10-game season.

“We’ve got a big squad (at the Mariners),’’ said the attacking midfielder, who has played more than 40 games in the NPL Queensland competition.

“I’ll just keep working hard and see what comes around.

“Opportunity is limited so you have to do well when you do go on.

“This is where you either sink or swim, or you go and progress and go on, or you go back to the NPL.

“But now I’m in a good place so hopefully I can just keep working and something can come from it.’’

Former Western Pride striker Alex Parsons celebrates a goal. Picture: Chris Simpson

Ipswich-born Parsons is settling into his new Mariners environment about 20 minutes from Gosford.

Having another former Ipswich teammate Dan Hall also in the squad is a huge boost. The Mariners recruited Hall last season.

“I played with Dan since I was about 12,’’ Parsons said.

“We actually went to Ipswich Grammar together through to Pride.

“All the (Mariners) boys have been really welcoming but it’s good having someone you know and someone who can help you around, just driving around places.

“He (Hall) has been in my situation. He’s done it and gives me pointers every now and then. It’s been good.’’

The Mariners’ next NYL game is at home against Sydney FC on Saturday.

That comes after a 3-1 win over Canberra last Sunday.

As he works on furthering his football career, Parsons appreciated his Ipswich upbringing.

He was grateful for the support from past Pride coaches like Graham Harvey, Jordan Manning and Reg Davani, and from Ipswich Grammar football co-ordinators including Andrew Catton and Mark Fancourt.

Parsons made his NPL debut with Pride in 2017, first playing in the under-18 program before rising to the senior team ranks.

He previously played for Western Spirit from 2005-11, also having short junior stints with Lions, Olympic and Brisbane Roar.