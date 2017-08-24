WATCH: Footy player banned for 'sickening' kick to the head

THE Ipswich Eagles have banned a footballer from their club for life after he was charged with kicking a rival player in the head.

The incident happened in last Saturday's QFA Division 3 Reserve Grade elimination final between Ipswich Eagles and the Redcliffe Tigers at Limestone Park.

"It was all of a bit of shock to us,'' Eagles club president Clint Bateman said, declining to name the player involved.

"No-one was expecting anything like that to happen.''

AFL Queensland banned the player from all state competitions for 20 years after a tribunal hearing on Tuesday night.

The Redcliffe player was kicked in the head while lying on the Mark Marsh Oval field.

"We made it quite clear to everybody in the community and throughout our club that we don't condone that kind of behaviour.

"It's not what we are about.

"It was a pretty sickening incident so with the committee we made the decision to act and ban the player for life from the club.''

The kicked player is believed to be recovering from the incident after suffering concussion.

During his 17 year association as a player, coach and official with the Ipswich Aussie rules club, Bateman said he'd never seen or heard of such an incident on the field.

"It was a random act of a brain fade,'' he said. "Someone just lost the plot for a split second.

"It took us all by surprise.''

Bateman didn't see the incident while performing other duties preparing to help the club's Senior side for their semi-final following the Reserve Grade game.

However, he believed it was in the third quarter and resulted in an instant send-off.

He declined to comment further on the specific incident other than saying the player had only been at the club for "a couple of years''.

Bateman said the Eagles were a family club as highlighted by their successful junior carnival held recently at Mark Marsh Oval.

He said the club strived to uphold the principles of fair play across their junior and senior teams.

The Eagles Reserve Grade team were eliminated from this year's finals series after losing to Redcliffe 55-11.