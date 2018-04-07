Ipswich football talent's major health scare

Western Pride footballer Amanda Toby is keen to kick on after dealing with a major health issue.

WHILE Western Pride player Amanda Toby watched her sister rocket to the W-League Premiership, her own season had to be taken one step at a time.

The 26-year old defender joined Pride after a successful career at Ipswich Knights, only to see her progress hampered by a health issue.

Toby was diagnosed with inflammation in her chest wall, a condition causing pain so severe she originally thought she was having a heart attack.

As a result, Toby's only action for Western Pride has been 30 minutes against Sunshine Coast Wanderers in March.

Toby said she has received strong support and encouragement from coach Belinda Kitching and team manager Tameka Bourne.

"They've said my health is the most important thing and they will get me right, build my fitness up and get me out on the field," Toby said. "I've been so thankful to them."

Toby has played for 17 years having grown up in a local footballing family.

Younger sister Allira plays for Brisbane Roar, scoring five goals on the way to winning the recent W-League Premiership.

Brisbane Roar ace Allira Toby scores a goal during the W-League. Franca Tigani

Toby's own accolades include helping Ipswich Knights win the 2014 Brisbane Women's Premier League and securing the club's 2016 Player of the Year award.

The sisters started as junior at Ipswich City Bulls, though Toby was a relative latecomer in joining her father and younger siblings on the pitch.

The then nine-year old Toby surprised her mother when she first asked to be signed up.

"I asked mum randomly 'I want to play soccer this year' and she looked at me with an 'are you serious face'," Toby said.

"I was the really girly one in the family, so when I went to my dad's games I would take my dolls and their dresses - I was that kid at soccer games.

"So when I told my mum I wanted to play she said 'okay, if you are sure we can sign you up."

Toby's move to Pride came from a chance meeting with her former Knights coach Brayden Hoffman, who was helping out the Pride team at the Briggs Road base.

Trying to balance full-time work and studying, she was initially unsure whether to accept Hoffman's offer to trial for Pride. "I messaged him asking 'what's the details, I'll see how I go'," Toby said.

"(Pride's players) were all so good and had been trialling for ages, whereas I hadn't done anything for two months.

"I wasn't confident at getting in at all."

Toby impressed and was soon signed only for her health to make an impact.

But with determination and the support of the club, Toby has recently progressed to the bench. Her workload is being carefully managed.

Her next chance to enjoy some game time will be today against Gold Coast United at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

The women's NPL clash is before the second placed Western Pride men tackle Gold Coast United at 7pm.

Toby said she was aiming to play a full game before the end of the season.

"I just want to get my fitness back up to that level, to deal with my health issues so I can go 90 minutes," Toby said.

Game day

NPL: Tonight (7pm) - Western Pride v Gold Coast United at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

NPL women: Today (5pm) - Western Pride v Gold Coast United at Briggs Road.

FQPL: Tomorrow (4pm) - Ipswich Knights v Sunshine Coast Wanderers at Buderim.

CL1: Today (3pm) - Ipswich City v Oxley United at Dunlop Park. 6pm: Western Spirit v Caboolture at Grant Road Sportsground.

WBPL: Today (5.30pm) - Ipswich City v Virginia United at Albert Bishop Park.