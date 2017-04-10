Ipswich football great kicked many goals in life

Obituary: Spencer Raymond Kitching

IN a different era of football, Spencer Kitching will be remembered as one of Australia's fastest players off the mark.

Described as "a single- minded, focused fitness freak'', Spencer also had a deadly shot on goal.

Spencer's qualities were showcased on the 1958 New Zealand tour.

However, he was always highly regarded during many years playing for his country, Queensland and club sides.

Spencer was born on August 26, 1934, a brother of Lurlene and son of Alexander and Mavis (nee Fellows) Kitching.

Spencer and Lurl were the fourth generation to reside in Ipswich, part of the Kitching family who arrived in Australia in 1883 from Scotland.

At an early age, the family lived close by the Salvation Army site at Bundamba, near the railway line. Up to three generations lived in a single cottage prior to moving across the road to Lindsay Street.

The young Spencer started his schooling at Ipswich Central State School prior to enrolling at Silkstone State School as the family made a home at Railway Street, Booval. It was here that Spencer would be seen dribbling a ball around three hibiscus bushes in the front yard for hours on end for many years to come.

Spencer was blessed with blinding speed and athletic prowess. He won the all codes sprint challenge as the fastest footballer of any code in Ipswich after earlier excelling and representing Ipswich at schoolboy level in athletics, boxing and cricket. He switched to golf later and won an Ipswich B Grade Premiership at Sandy Gallop.

However, football was always his great love.

Ipswich football great Spencer Kitching

Spencer played for his beloved Bundamba Rangers with cousins Col and Keith. Uncle Fats and Spencer's father Alexander assisted the side so there were quite a few Kitching names alongside Spencer.

In 1955, that Bundamba Rangers side won the Brisbane premiership. That was the first Ipswich-based side to win that premiership since 1937 when Alexander was playing for Bundamba Rangers and three-year-old Spencer was initiated to football as a ball boy.

During that 1955 premiership-winning season, Spencer went on to represent Australia. He followed that with 20 further appearances in the green and gold up until 1958.

During this time there were a number of press comments about his game-changing ability.

In 1981, Reg Erskine offered memories of "the never to be forgotten Kitching cousins Spencer and Colin''. They included Spencer playing for Queensland and dribbling through the entire NSW side from a kick-off before scoring from 20 yards.

A Newcastle sports writer in 1958 said Spencer was the difference between a good Adamstown side in 1957 and a premiership-winning Adamstown side in 1958. Spencer transferred to that side to become one of the first professional footballers in Australia.

During 1958 when with Adamstown, Spencer also played for NSW and Australia, against Sir Stanley Matthew's Blackpool. He also toured New Zealand with Australia.

He returned to Queensland where, in 1959, he was one of the first three Ipswichians to transfer to Azzurri - the cash-flushed Italian-based club who sought to buy a promotion to the first division.

That promotion duly happened despite an outcry from Ipswich football followers.

The following year a mass exodus commenced, leading to more than 20 Ipswich players signing with Azzurri (who later became Brisbane City), Greek-based Hellenic (who became Olympic), or the Dutch Hollandia (who became Lions) in ensuing years.

As well as a great deal of athletic ability, Spencer was also blessed with doses of natural intelligence. He was one of a few in Ipswich in the mid 20th century to complete scholarship studies in which he was dux of the class. That included against later to be doctor, knighted and Queensland treasurer Sir Llew Edwards.

Spencer however wished to remain in a blue collar position where he felt comfortable with his working class mates.

Being born during the Great Depression, Spencer learned the old adage of save the pennies and count the pounds at a very young age. He never forgot that lesson until his dying day.

His two main lifetime jobs were Government positions as railway tradesman (10 years) and Swanbank power station plant attendant (25 years), which made him believe that he had to train harder than his fellow mining footballers.

This meant running to and from work, to and from training, and arriving a half hour early for extra training.

Spencer met Corrine Malcomson in 1959 when visiting her sister Margaret's Gold Coast home. Spencer and Corrine were married in 1960.

They made a home in neighbouring suburb Ebbw Vale and remained wed for a half century, while raising a family of three children - Murray, Brett, and Jodie.

Spencer took great interest in his children's education and sporting activities despite working 24 hour, seven day shift rosters for the majority of his working life.

"He was a gentle caring father, rarely raising his voice and certainly never raising a hand to his children,'' Brett said.

"He was intensely private and silent by nature but strong of character, with a mission to do whatever he could for his family for his entire life.''

Spencer lived to 82 despite significant health problems, including a bout of cancer in the 1960s (which he beat), a severe and debilitating stroke in 1992 (which he survived), and a battle for more than half his life with skin cancer.

"As dad said to me a number of times, we don't deal the cards we're dealt, but we can get on with it, without complaining, and make the most of what we have,'' Brett said.

Spencer took this approach to his dying day. Last Thursday, the football great went out alone on his scooter for the 45 minute each way journey to the Pines shopping centre for morning tea before returning home and passing away three hours later.

Spencer is survived by his three children, 10 grandchildren, and one great grandchild with whom Ryan recently provided him a great thrill.

As the mourning Galleon Gardens RSL Care staff all said last week, Spencer was their favourite resident - kind, gentle, humble and never a complaint. Add to these traits his sincerity, work ethic, respectfulness and family focus and you have a good shape of a man.

Spencer's funeral service is at 11am on Wednesday at the Salvation Army Citadel, the corner of Brisbne Road and Coal Street, Bundamba.