30°
Sport

Ipswich football great kicked many goals in life

10th Apr 2017 12:40 PM
Spencer Kitching with his family.
Spencer Kitching with his family.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Obituary: Spencer Raymond Kitching

IN a different era of football, Spencer Kitching will be remembered as one of Australia's fastest players off the mark.

Described as "a single- minded, focused fitness freak'', Spencer also had a deadly shot on goal.

Spencer's qualities were showcased on the 1958 New Zealand tour.

However, he was always highly regarded during many years playing for his country, Queensland and club sides.

Spencer was born on August 26, 1934, a brother of Lurlene and son of Alexander and Mavis (nee Fellows) Kitching.

Spencer and Lurl were the fourth generation to reside in Ipswich, part of the Kitching family who arrived in Australia in 1883 from Scotland.

At an early age, the family lived close by the Salvation Army site at Bundamba, near the railway line. Up to three generations lived in a single cottage prior to moving across the road to Lindsay Street.

The young Spencer started his schooling at Ipswich Central State School prior to enrolling at Silkstone State School as the family made a home at Railway Street, Booval. It was here that Spencer would be seen dribbling a ball around three hibiscus bushes in the front yard for hours on end for many years to come.

Spencer was blessed with blinding speed and athletic prowess. He won the all codes sprint challenge as the fastest footballer of any code in Ipswich after earlier excelling and representing Ipswich at schoolboy level in athletics, boxing and cricket. He switched to golf later and won an Ipswich B Grade Premiership at Sandy Gallop.

However, football was always his great love.

 

Ipswich football great Spencer Kitching
Ipswich football great Spencer Kitching

Spencer played for his beloved Bundamba Rangers with cousins Col and Keith. Uncle Fats and Spencer's father Alexander assisted the side so there were quite a few Kitching names alongside Spencer.

In 1955, that Bundamba Rangers side won the Brisbane premiership. That was the first Ipswich-based side to win that premiership since 1937 when Alexander was playing for Bundamba Rangers and three-year-old Spencer was initiated to football as a ball boy.

During that 1955 premiership-winning season, Spencer went on to represent Australia. He followed that with 20 further appearances in the green and gold up until 1958.

During this time there were a number of press comments about his game-changing ability.

In 1981, Reg Erskine offered memories of "the never to be forgotten Kitching cousins Spencer and Colin''. They included Spencer playing for Queensland and dribbling through the entire NSW side from a kick-off before scoring from 20 yards.

A Newcastle sports writer in 1958 said Spencer was the difference between a good Adamstown side in 1957 and a premiership-winning Adamstown side in 1958. Spencer transferred to that side to become one of the first professional footballers in Australia.

During 1958 when with Adamstown, Spencer also played for NSW and Australia, against Sir Stanley Matthew's Blackpool. He also toured New Zealand with Australia.

He returned to Queensland where, in 1959, he was one of the first three Ipswichians to transfer to Azzurri - the cash-flushed Italian-based club who sought to buy a promotion to the first division.

That promotion duly happened despite an outcry from Ipswich football followers.

The following year a mass exodus commenced, leading to more than 20 Ipswich players signing with Azzurri (who later became Brisbane City), Greek-based Hellenic (who became Olympic), or the Dutch Hollandia (who became Lions) in ensuing years.

As well as a great deal of athletic ability, Spencer was also blessed with doses of natural intelligence. He was one of a few in Ipswich in the mid 20th century to complete scholarship studies in which he was dux of the class. That included against later to be doctor, knighted and Queensland treasurer Sir Llew Edwards.

Spencer however wished to remain in a blue collar position where he felt comfortable with his working class mates.

Being born during the Great Depression, Spencer learned the old adage of save the pennies and count the pounds at a very young age. He never forgot that lesson until his dying day.

His two main lifetime jobs were Government positions as railway tradesman (10 years) and Swanbank power station plant attendant (25 years), which made him believe that he had to train harder than his fellow mining footballers.

This meant running to and from work, to and from training, and arriving a half hour early for extra training.

Spencer met Corrine Malcomson in 1959 when visiting her sister Margaret's Gold Coast home. Spencer and Corrine were married in 1960.

They made a home in neighbouring suburb Ebbw Vale and remained wed for a half century, while raising a family of three children - Murray, Brett, and Jodie.

Spencer took great interest in his children's education and sporting activities despite working 24 hour, seven day shift rosters for the majority of his working life.

"He was a gentle caring father, rarely raising his voice and certainly never raising a hand to his children,'' Brett said.

"He was intensely private and silent by nature but strong of character, with a mission to do whatever he could for his family for his entire life.''

Spencer lived to 82 despite significant health problems, including a bout of cancer in the 1960s (which he beat), a severe and debilitating stroke in 1992 (which he survived), and a battle for more than half his life with skin cancer.

"As dad said to me a number of times, we don't deal the cards we're dealt, but we can get on with it, without complaining, and make the most of what we have,'' Brett said.

Spencer took this approach to his dying day. Last Thursday, the football great went out alone on his scooter for the 45 minute each way journey to the Pines shopping centre for morning tea before returning home and passing away three hours later.

Spencer is survived by his three children, 10 grandchildren, and one great grandchild with whom Ryan recently provided him a great thrill.

As the mourning Galleon Gardens RSL Care staff all said last week, Spencer was their favourite resident - kind, gentle, humble and never a complaint. Add to these traits his sincerity, work ethic, respectfulness and family focus and you have a good shape of a man.

Spencer's funeral service is at 11am on Wednesday at the Salvation Army Citadel, the corner of Brisbne Road and Coal Street, Bundamba.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brett kitching bundamba rangers ipswich football greats spencer kitching obituary

ROLLOVER: Road blocked after truck crash in Ipswich

ROLLOVER: Road blocked after truck crash in Ipswich

Police estimate the road will be closed for at least an hour or two.

  • News

  • 10th Apr 2017 2:30 PM

Coldest day of 2017 forecast for Ipswich tomorrow

Ipswich residents woke up to a cold, foggy morning and can expect even cooler temperatures tomorrow.

'Locals can expect to wake up to their first real taste of autumn'

Ipswich menswear designer shows fellas how its done

Nikke Horrigan.

It's not as complicated as most men think

108 not out for Ipswich's oldest resident, Marjorie

CONGRATULATIONS: Ipswich resident Marjorie Bostock just turned 108.

Willowbank pensioner just keeps on keeping on

Local Partners

Flood support on offer

Staff to assist with recovery advice including financial assistance.

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

7 weird things about Easter that you didn't know

Delicious chocolate Easter bunny and eggs on wooden backgroundDelicious chocolate Easter bunny and eggs on wooden background

Find out how people eat their chocolate, how much we spend and more

What's on this weekend

Bilby triplets came out of their mother's pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

IN THE GROOVE: Don't miss out on live music this week.

The latest from the city's live music scene

Iggy's ego just got hammered

LESS than 5000 Australians have paid for Iggy Azalea’s comeback single Mo Bounce, but the racy video has been watched 23 million times.

INSIDE MAFS: Simon reveals life behind-the-scenes

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan during a commitment ceremony on reality television show Married At First Sight.

It was a long process mental evaluations, criminal history checks

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

Natasha Exelby realises she’s back on air on ABC News 24.

Priceless moment newsreader is sprung daydreaming on live TV.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Are we getting sick of Eddie McGuire?

Eddie McGuire’s Hot Seat is struggling in the ratings.

Hot Seat has failed to bridge the gap on Seven’s The Chase

What's on the small screen this week

Anh Do returns in season two of the TV series Anh Do's Brush With Fame.

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Brush With Fame.

SELLING BELOW REPLACEMENT COST!

8 Kingfisher Court, Regency Downs 4341

House 2 1 $227,000 Neg

CONTRACT CRASHED!!! Previously tenanted at $305 p/w. This neat and tidy character home sits proudly on a generous 9,913sqm parcel of land in the tightly held...

AFFORDABLE TO LIVE IN- INVEST WITH A 11% RETURN

31/5 Judith Street, Flinders View 4305

Unit 1 1 $92,000

Great one bedroom unit in absolutely perfect location is now presented for sale. Located in a 55+ gated community, situated close to all amenities including...

BIG HOME BIG BLOCK!!

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 $479,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

POST WAR CHARMER IN IDYLLIC LOCATION

12 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION...

This character filled post war home is nestled in one of Ipswich's finest pockets. Surrounded by an abundance of renovated homes and tree lined streets this is...

POST WAR CHARMER IN IDYLLIC LOCATION

12 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION...

This character filled post war home is nestled in one of Ipswich's finest pockets. Surrounded by an abundance of renovated homes and tree lined streets this is...

OWNER IS RELOCATING PRICED TO SELL

16 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 6 2 2 Offer Over...

Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...

Looking for New “Landlord”

109 Anna Drive, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

AN EXCITING BRAND NEW OFFERING!!

13 Caladenia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This stunning brand new contemporary home will defiantly impress those wanting more than your average property. With the striking facade and high front portico...

SECLUDED ENTERTAINER ON 859M2 BLOCK

12 Tina Close, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

What a fantastic outdoor and entertainment area, if Sunday BBQ's and relaxing around the pool are your thing than this family home will suit you and your leisure...

759SQM Zoned Medium Density WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $289,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential this solid Chamferboard home presents as an...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

U-TURN HELL: Traffic woes at Brassall Hungry Jack's

PUSH OFF: Terry Crossley is angry with the lack of traffic-turning options for customers at the new Hungry Jack's restaurant in Brassall as drivers are constantly using his drive-way to turn around or are performing illegal U-turns in his street.

"I had four cars pull in within 15 minutes at 4am this morning."

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!