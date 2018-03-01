Ipswich foodies have a growing taste for Easter bunnies

Downs Street Seafood owner Russell Franklin says rabbit is fast becoming an in demand delicacy.

RUN RABBIT but don't let this Ipswich butcher have his fun.

He won't get by without his rabbit pie, because North Ipswich butcher Russell Franklin is cashing in on the foodies' growing taste for delicacies.

He's got a fresh stock of 'Easter bunnies' arriving just in time for Easter this year, with many customers opting for a rabbit over the traditional fish on Good Friday.

The Downs St Seafood and Butcher owner, Mr Franklin is one of few butchers in southeast Queensland swapping sausages for rabbit and other kinds of expensive food as customers are increasingly happy to pay top dollar for something other than beef mince.

Mr Franklin has been shipping rabbits from Victoria since only a few years after he started his business 23 years ago but he said customers were increasingly willing to try something new and pay a bit extra for a premium product, especially at Easter.

"They are very healthy, low in cholesterol and fat but high in protein," he said.

"25 years ago, game meat came into the market with crocodile and all that sort of thing. Those particular types of meat were very hard to sell but rabbit was quite popular.

"Those days it was farmed but now those farms have gone out of business, there are none in Australia."

Mr Franklin said rabbits could be cooked a variety of ways and he recommended recipes including stuffed Irish rabbit, honey soy rabbit, baked rabbit casserole, rabbit in beer, warm rabbit salad and baked mango rabbit.

"Rabbit tastes quite similar to chicken, it's a very white meat but very healthy," he said.

"It's an acquired taste."

Mr Franklin said the rab-duck-en was especially popular; a rabbit in a duck, in a chicken.

"We are also selling a lot of quail now and ducks, geese, rabbits and whole fish coming into Easter," he said.

North Ipswich resident Ray Spresser can remember when he dad used to travel to NSW when he was a boy and trap rabbits which his mum would cook at home.

He said her baked rabbit and veggies was a family favourite when he was growing up.

"It's very nice baked in the stove with veggies," he said.

"We used to have the whole bunny and my dad used to go to the border and trap them and bring them home for my mum to cook.

"My mum would bake them in the stove with veggies and onion and potatoes."