Ipswich Food Barn managing director Qim Kauwhata with donations from Costco.
Ipswich Food Barn managing director Qim Kauwhata with donations from Costco. Rob Williams
Ipswich Foodbarn back on track with helping residents

Navarone Farrell
by
27th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
IPSWICH Foodbarn have restarted their services after temporarily suspending free food for needy residents.

The charity has started receiving fresh produce again and dishing it out after last week having to stop their services due to a few bad eggs.

Several people were taking advantage of the amount of food they could help themselves to, spilling it on the street and leaving neighbouring businesses to clean it up.

"We have to make changes to hopefully prevent the amount of food being wasted," managing director Qim Kauwhata said.

"Our volunteers will be bagging up all the produce and giving it to each customer."

Customers will be limited to one bag of fruit and vegetables and two baked goods per day.

"All produce is still no charge and the only thing that has changed is the amounts that can be collected," Ms Kauwhata said.

"Any and all agencies, youth groups and church groups that wish to collect for multiple families will need to contact management and make arrangements regarding receiving larger amounts."

