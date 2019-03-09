Ipswich men and women think plastic is fantastic

Dr David Sharp of Ipswich's Dr David Sharp Plastic Surgery answers the QT's Q & A about cosmetic surgery.

What are the most popular procedures in Ipswich and how many were performed in the past 12 months?

Over the past 12 months, we've seen 1280 patients in our Ipswich clinic. Our four most popular surgical procedures are breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, breast reduction and blepharoplasty.

Our most popular non-surgical treatments are wrinkle injections and fillers, which many patients combine with surgery to subtly enhance their results.

Dr Sharp facelift before photo. contributed

Dr Sharp facelift after shot. contributed

Why do you think these procedures are more frequently sought after?

The taboos that previously existed around these procedures have lifted; they are also easier to access now, thanks to lower costs. Some of the procedures can be claimed through private health insurance such as breast reduction, abdominoplasty or rhinoplasty, if they are considered to be medically required.

Dr Sharp blepharoplasty before shot. Contributed

Dr Sharp blepharoplasty after shot. Contributed

Is this in line with previous years or have trends changed? If so, how?

We are definitely seeing more demand for breast augmentations and facelifts than we have in the past in our Ipswich clinic.

This could be due to a greater awareness of the options available; facelift surgery techniques have evolved to offer a procedure that provides a very naturally rejuvenated look - not the stretched, pulled-back appearance. We're also seeing smaller facial procedures, such as mini-facelifts and lip-lift surgery, grow in popularity as we can perform some of these under local anaesthetic.

The "new generation", high quality breast implants I use also look and feel more natural than ever before, and along with fat grafting, it means we can tailor the augmentation result to the patient's unique anatomy.

Before breast enlargement. Dr David Sharp Plastic Surgery

In terms of breast augmentation, the popularity of this procedure has skyrocketed over the past 10 years in general. Patients are more aware of the safety considerations and importance of choosing a qualified plastic surgeon and we have seen a jump in the number of patients who might have previously sought a cut-price procedure with an unqualified surgeon in the past. They now want to see a specialist for this procedure.

Patients have also told me they used to think they had to travel to Brisbane to see a qualified specialist and have their procedure in a high-quality hospital facility. But there seems to be a greater awareness now of what patients can access locally at St Andrew's Private; it is a great place to have surgery and some of our Brisbane patients chose to come to Ipswich to have their surgery there now. We have a fantastic contingent of specialists in Ipswich now too.

After breast enlargement. Dr David Sharp Plastic Surgery

What are the most rewarding procedures to do and why?

The reason I chose plastic surgery as a sub-specialty is because I love performing the full spectrum of procedures it offers. They are all rewarding because they effect positive change in patients' lives in different ways.

For example, blepharoplasty surgery provides an instant reward because the recovery is so quick and it's a small operation that makes a big change, whereas post pregnancy abdominoplasty and breast lift surgery is rewarding - even though the recovery is longer - because it restores core strength and improves back pain, pelvic floor issues and skin irritations after a woman has given so much of her body over to having a baby.

Dr Sharp abdominoplasty before shot. Contributed

Dr Sharp Abdominoplasty after shot. Contributed

What is the biggest misconception about cosmetic surgery?

There is still a concerning lack of understanding around credentials. We still speak to a lot of patients who didn't realise there's a difference between a doctor that has done seven-10 years of additional training and supervision to become a surgeon, as opposed to a doctor who wants to call themselves a surgeon, and opens up a cosmetic clinic.

I encourage patients to check their doctor's qualifications on the Royal Australasian College of Surgeon's website's "surgeon finder"; if they aren't there, they aren't a qualified specialist surgeon and they will not be covered by the same training, hospital operating rights or insurance provisions.

The same applies to cosmetic injectables; when you can get a TGA-regulated injection in a hairdressing salon or beauty clinic with no doctor in sight; we need to ask why patients' best interests and safety are not being considered. This is important as the non-surgical side of our practice in Ipswich deals with a lot of injectables performed in inappropriate settings and without the legally required medical supervision.

What is the best advice you can offer people looking to get a procedure done?

1. Look at lots of websites, choose a shortlist of two or three surgeons and check their credentials on the RACS website (https://www.surgeons.org/find-a-surgeon/) to ensure they are real surgeons.

2. Then book a consultation with more than one; it's a big decision and you need to choose a surgeon that you resonate with and feel comfortable around.

3. Have at least two consultations before a cosmetic or large reconstructive procedure so you have lots of time to ask questions.

4. Have realistic expectations; plastic surgery is about making improvements - not about achieving perfection.

Do you have any thoughts on people heading overseas, particularly to Asia, to get cheap procedures?

Just like surgery anywhere in the world, some of these procedures will go really well and others won't. The difference with medical tourism is that you don't have access to your surgeon once you get back to Australia, for the routine regular check-ups and visits if you have any concerns or complications. It's not best practice medicine, and I think every patient deserves best practice, at a minimum.

Often this lack of post-operative care then falls to other surgeons or the public health care system in Australia to provide, which can be more difficult to do when you don't know what kind of implants, permanent injectable products or surgical techniques were used.

Australia has some of the highest surgical training standards in the world, and very good quality hospital facilities; when it comes to health, I just don't think it's worth rolling the dice. Saving money on your initial procedure could cost you a lot more than you saved in the long run if you need revision surgery when you get back to Australia.

What trends do you think will occur in the next few years in the industry?

We will see more interest in minimal downtime surgery such as lip lifts, mini-facelifts and procedures that combine fat grafting. For skin condition and improvement, there is a growing interest in medical grade lasers, micro-needling and PRP therapy to help stimulate the skin's own natural responses. It's a more holistic approach than we've seen in the past, and I think it's going to achieve more natural, sustainable results for patients.