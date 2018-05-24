Ipswich focus in netball battles

A TERRIFIC rivalry resumes when defending champions Goodna Sapphires and long-time finalists Ipswich Flyers launch their 2018 seasons at the State Netball Centre tonight.

The Sapphires are up against last year's grand final runners-up Caboolture in their opening game of the new Queensland Premier League South East Queensland Cup competition.

They will be without their experienced captain Robyn Walsh who is about to start rehab after knee surgery.

The Flyers face MacGregor in their South East Queensland Cup opener at the same time (6.30pm) tonight.

The Flyers have been training for three weeks after making last year's finals. They reached the preliminary final in last year's restructured competition, losing 50-39 to the Sapphires.

The Sapphires went on to win the grand final 55-47 over Caboolture.

The new-look Ipswich Flyers squad this year features Emilie McInally, Kirsty Brennan, Bridget Cumming, Rachael Sarra, Selena Hirsch (returning), Melissa Beutel (returning), Skye Sippel (new arrival), Macy McColm (new junior), Masilina Kurukitoga (new junior) and Meg Callaghan (new junior).

The team has lost past season regulars Tara Bramwell (Downey Park), Tahlia Vandenberg (Downey Park), Ella Taylor (other sporting commitments), Darcy Smith (university commitments) and Erin Ellis (family reasons).

The Sapphires also have some key changes.

Walsh is expected to return to the court in 6-8 weeks after having work done on her left knee on Monday.

Her 2018 teammates are Nic Theron, Angela Ray, Beth Thornton, Renee Kalao, Rebecca Asquith, Donna Doolan, Renee Keith, Chrissy Peever and Amelia Soloai.

The Sapphires have lost Sara Cullen-Reid from the centre court.

However, they have recruited well with Keith, Doolan and Sara's daughter Amelia. The trio have all played in higher levels and have represented Queensland and Australia at indoor netball.

Flyers captain McInally was encouraged by her team's performance last season and the addition of some new players.

The team has been working on skills and drills and had a training match against the higher level Brisbane Lions side at Ipswich Girls' Grammar School.

McInally said that was valuable in building new combinations and identifying areas to work on this season.

The Flyers team is being coached again this year by Trish McInally, with Kerry Moore as manager.

David Eustace is coaching the Goodna Sapphires side.

Game day

QPL SEQld Cup: Tonight (6.30pm) - Goodna Sapphires v Caboolture, Ipswich Flyers v MacGregor at the State Netball Centre.