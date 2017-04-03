Ipswich road reopened after severe flood damage

Flooding has ripped up Karrabin-Rosewood Rd at Campbell's Gully.

UPDATE: KARRABIN-ROSEWOOD Rd at Campbell's Gully has been reopened following severe flood damage.

The section of road resembled a jigsaw puzzle after floodwaters broke the bitumen to pieces last Friday.

Member for Ipswich West paid credit to the Department of Main Roads for fixing the damage so quickly, drastically reducing travel times for residents in the western parts of Ipswich.

"Until guard rails repaired speed limit has been reduced to 40kmh," Mr Madden posted on Facebook this morning.

"Great effort by the Department of Transport and Main Roads to get this important state controlled road re-opened in less than three days.

"And a big thank you to the Minister Mark Bailey who, after I brought this matter to his attention, took action to ensure this work was attended to immediately."

EARLIER: IPSWICH City Council is still assessing the full extent of the damage from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

While 200 properties had some kind of flooding on them, the actual number of homes inundated in Ipswich appears to have been extremely low - with early estimates putting the figure at fewer than 10.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said only 10 people attended the flood evacuation centre at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

As of this morning, only one Ipswich City Council road remains closed.

Lobb St is still closed at the Deebing Creek Bridge, however businesses are still open on the street and are accessible from the Warwick Rd end.

