Ipswich fish and chip favourite rates in Facebook poll

FRESH IS BEST: Ian Thai from Charlie de Cod, which has been voted as Ipswich's best fish and chips venue.

FRESH IS BEST: Ian Thai from Charlie de Cod, which has been voted as Ipswich's best fish and chips venue. Rob Williams

NEED a recommendation on a great fish and chip shop in Ipswich? According to our readers you need look no further than Charlie De Cod at West Ipswich.

We asked them to name the best in the city and we received loads of comments and suggestions.

Over 20 companies also came in for a mention on QT's Facebook post.

There was high praise for The Fish Depot in Raceview and lots of love for Booval Seafood at Silkstone and Brassall Seafood and Takeaway.

But there was no catching Charlie De Cod, who got 25 per cent of the vote.

Facebooker Vanessa Mathewson is clearly a fan too: "Charlie De Cod without doubt,” she wrote on the QT post, adding: "We drive from Yamanto to buy our fish and chips from them. Best around.”

When we rang Charlie De Cod owner Ian Thai with the result, he was thrilled.

"Fantastic. I really appreciate that people give us a shout out,” he said.

Ian opened the Pound St business five months ago but he's been in the business since 2003, and previously owned another Charlie De Cod at Winston Glades.

So what's the secret to great fish and chips?

"Fresh ingredients are so important,” said Ian.

"We source most of our fish from the Brisbane Fish Market at Morningside. You'll find me there at 4.30am, three times a week bidding for the freshest fish.

"You also have to take time and care in preparing it,” he added.

"If you don't, you won't get the results.”

Ian said business was booming since the opening.

"We know Ipswich and we've had a lot of support from the community.

"They've been very good to us.”

Fancy treating yourself to some Charlie De Cod? Ian recommends the crumbed cod and chips or a serving of calamari.

"Both those dishes are popular choices with our customers, althought I'm also a fan of the snapper.”

Charlie De Cod is open every day of the week from 10:30am - 7:30pm.