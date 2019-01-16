Small business hits new heights with top awards

A HELICOPTER flights and tours company is celebrating after taking out two top awards at the 2018 Ipswich Business Awards recently.

Pterodactyl Helicopters has hit new heights by scooping Small Business of the Year and Customer Service, and finalist for Business Person of the Year for owner and chief pilot captain Mike Jarvis.

The business has repeatedly been awarded finalist or winner over the past several years.

"I jokingly say we won two-and-a-half awards. The one that we are all about is the customer service award," Mr Jarvis said.

Mr Jarvis was delighted to be nominated and to win the awards.

"It is fantastic and it is great to be recognised; it means we have to keep up our standards and our level of service. We just have to keep doing it and doing it better," he said.

SIGHTSEEING: Pterodactyl Helicopters drops in at a winery and, below, Captain Mike Jarvis. Nadine Shaw, Nadine Shaw

Mr Jarvis honoured his wife Johey for her significant role in the business along with the rest of the team.

"None of this (day-to-day work) would happen without my wife. Frankly, everything but flying, that is what she does. The scheduling and keeping everything organised; she makes a slick operation," he said.

Pterodactyl Helicopters opened in 2008.

Qualified commercial pilot and engineer, Mr Jarvis navigated his business through the GFC and other significant challenges.

His passion and enthusiasm is palpable and guests feel immediately welcome and at ease.

"We are about creating memories, that is our business. People love the different packages we offer," he said.

From romantic dinners, celebrations, weddings and special occasions, Pterodactyl Helicopters works closely with Ipswich Tourism and local tourist locations and venues to work the packages.

The Jarvis's are entrepreneurial and have created the "river run", beer, food and wine trips, the winery lunch and the magnificent food safari to make their helicopter packages the best around.

"We do weekend packages, trips across Brisbane, around the valleys, and our sunset flights. One great one is the I'm a Celebrity," Mr Jarvis said.

"We have you arrive in rockstar-style for that special event. It is just great; people have a lot of fun and see a lot."

Mr Jarvis works with 62 operators and covers Ipswich and the three valleys, as well as Brisbane and the bay.

It is no accident the business is award-winning. Every staff member knows what it is to be a Pterodactyl employee. Mr and Mrs Jarvis live and breathe the company.

"This is our training program - and everyone does it. Everyone knows it is about the customer," Mr Jarvis said.

As a premier tourist product for the area or by supporting other tourist destinations, it is a business that has gone from strength to strength.

