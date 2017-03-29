Ipswich firies on hold as Debbie damage assessed

MORE than 100 Ipswich firefighters are playing a waiting game as authorities work out their strategy for dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

As the cyclone carved a path of destruction through north Queensland yesterday, firefighters watched with interest as the cyclone changed into a rain depression and worked its way south.

The scale of damage from the cyclone at ground zero, combined with the effect of expected heavy rain along the east coast of Queensland in the coming days, will determine where Ipswich firefighters are deployed later this week.

With the chance of more than 300mm of rain in parts of south-east Queensland later this week, there is also a possibility that a high percentage of personnel will need to remain in Ipswich.

Rural Fire Service Queensland regional manager Alan Gillespie said firefighers were "sitting tight" until the full toll of Debbie was known.

"It's a case of waiting to see how it all pans out," Superintendent Gillespie said.

"What is certain is that from Monday to Saturday this week, this cyclone will impact all parts of the Queensland coast. Once the cyclone passes and all the wind dies down, you'll just get lots of rain.

"At this point we are still on stand-by, and ready to be activated as soon as it is needed."

Two Redbank paramedics are among the Ipswich emergency services waiting for a call-up.

Corey Hart and Declan Booth flew to Townsville on Saturday after volunteering to work through the cyclone, supporting central Queensland crews.

The pair spent Monday night in the cyclone shelter and were waiting to hear if they would be needed further south.

"We both wanted to do what we could to help," Mr Hart said.