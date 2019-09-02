Ipswich firies' emotional journey to 9/11 Ground Zero

Bundamba Station firefighters Troy Theuerkauf and Brendon Ashby are travelling to New York City for the 911 cops v firies commemorative rugby league game.

TWO of Ipswich's finest are packing their bags to pay respects at 9/11 commemorations in New York, along with a hotly contested footy match against their police counterparts.

Troy Theuerkauf from Raceview and Brendon Ashby from North Ipswich will be representing Ipswich when they fly to the 'Big Apple' to play the Queensland Police rugby league team in what has become a highly competitive match in this annual event.

The pair will then join their counterparts in what they describe as a "brotherhood", marching in commemorations for the September 11 attack that resulted in the deaths of 343 firefighters who were trying to save others.

As a former Ipswich Jet, Mr Theuerkauf said he was looking forward to the match, but also to sharing the experience with his colleagues in the US.

"The event has been going for about eight years and when I played my first game I was surprised how serious the level of intensity was," he said.

"The police have lots of good players too, they even have full carnivals to select their team.

"The idea came about to do the game in New York, and everyone in the state got involved with fundraising.

"We'll be there with the firies on the 9/11 march. It's going to be a special day, they are taking us to several stations, and giving us a tour of the museum.

"All up we will be there about 12 days to experience the whole thing.

"You can't be a firie anywhere in the world and not know what they and the ambos did on that day."

Mr Ashby is also excited to be part of the trip and says he loves doing what he does.

"We are there to represent the Queensland Fire Service and pay our respects for what was a very dark day in history.

"It will be emotional being there," he said.

"We've all seen the videos of that day, but being there with the guys who actually lived through it... I think will be even more emotional.

"I love my job and unfortunately, me on my best day is always someone's worst day.

"We turn up and no two days are the same.

"We get to help people on the tick of a clock, but we always aim to make a difference when we turn up, whatever problem there is, we can fix it.

"It is such an old-fashioned job...people call us and we turn up, it's very rewarding."

Mr Theuerkauf said he too loved the fact he spent his days giving back to Ipswich.

"I love helping the community. One of the best parts of my job is giving kids a wave in the truck.

"We are dads too and we love to do that. A little thing like a wave to a school kid can make their day, you just never know."