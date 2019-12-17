Ipswich firework displays spark debate

The Ipswich Festival kicked off with a fireworks display at River Heart Parklands.

RIVERLINK’S four-night Christmas Fireworks will go ahead this week, despite the local fire ban being extended to 30 December.

The festivities will be held from 19 to 22 December, but some Ipswich residents weren’t impressed and took to Ipswich City Council’s Facebook page to slam the event.

“With modern technology and lasers, which seems to be the way many countries are going now, there’s no need for fireworks. It makes no sense in this climate with our current fire risks and its wasteful,” Tamsin Frost said.

“Don’t agree with fireworks after what our country has been though most other organisations have cancelled there’s,” Kerrie Young said.

The event forms part of Ipswich City Council’s Christmas in Ipswich program.

A Riverlink Shopping Centre spokesman said the event was a calendar highlight for the community.

“This Christmas vent is a much-loved community activation, bringing together our community to celebrate during the Christmas Season,” they said.

“Under Fire ban conditions all fireworks displays are risk assessed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, and this has been completed to ensure that the risk to community safety is at its lowest risk value.

“Riverlink Shopping Centre has also made a significant contribution to the Drought Appeal being run by the Queensland Country Women’s Association that will go directly to family’s impacted by our drought and bushfires.”

Snow will magically fall while carollers perform outside iPlay from 6pm with a mix of traditional and modern carols.

The fireworks display will start from 8pm.

Last week, Ipswich City Council told the QT it was too soon to make a call on the New Year’s Eve event fireworks, but council would work in close consultation with QFES and other authorities.

This will be an alcohol-free event held at the North Ipswich Reserve from 5pm to 9:30pm.