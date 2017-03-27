Ipswich firefighters on stand-by as cyclone approaches coast

MORE than 100 Ipswich rural firefighters are waiting in the wings as Cyclone Debbie thunders towards the north Queensland coast.

The Category 3 cyclone is expected to hit land somewhere near the coast of Ayr, south of Townsville, 7am Tuesday.

Rural Fire Service Queensland regional manager Alan Gillespie says it is now too late to try to get firefighters to north Queensland ahead of the cyclone, and Ipswich crews would be heading up to assist in the aftermath.

"We have one person from Hatton Vale who went up early this morning, but now all flights are closed and the place is all sealed up, so it will be 24 hours before any more flights can go in," he said.

"We have done our planning and identified our crews. At the moment we have more than 100 people on stand-by."

Given the current forecast, the Ipswich crews look set to hit the ground around Ayr on Thursday morning, although this will depend on exactly where and when the cyclone hits.

"We still don't know where the cyclone will hit," Mr Gillespie said.

"It was going to be Townsville at one stage, now it looks like it will be Ayr."

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the north Queensland centres of Bowen, Proserpine and Airlie Beach, with the cyclone bringing 280km/h winds, heavy rain and tidal surges.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned the cyclone will intensify to category 4 strength by Tuesday morning.

The Bureau says Cyclone Debbie is expected to hit a sparsely populated area of the coast between Ayr and Bowen.